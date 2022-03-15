Avista is named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the third time

SPOKANE, Wash., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) a Washington state-based energy company with operations spanning five states, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies .

Avista has been recognized by Ethisphere for three consecutive years and is one of only nine honorees in the Energy and Utilities industry. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

“Avista is honored to receive this significant recognition, which acknowledges our company’s rich history of corporate responsibility that spans more than 130 years. Since we were founded in 1889, we’ve balanced reliability and affordability while maintaining responsibility for our environmental footprint. Today, Avista serves our customers with an electric generation mix that’s 60% renewable. We strive to improve the lives of our customers through the safe, responsible, and affordable delivery of energy, in a way that is trustworthy, innovative and collaborative. While it’s not always easy to strike this balance, we remain resolute in our commitment to these guiding principles,” said Avista President and CEO Dennis Vermillion.

Avista recently updated the company’s Corporate Responsibility Report and the company’s website https://investor.avistacorp.com/corporate-responsibility/our-commitment . Also, in 2021, Avista set a new aspirational natural gas goal of being carbon neutral by 2045, with a 30% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. And the company is making solid progress toward achieving its goal to serve customers with 100% clean electricity by 2045 and carbon-neutral resources by 2027.

“Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Avista for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”



Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.



About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 406,000 customers and natural gas to 372,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company . Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com .

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com .

