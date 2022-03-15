Celularity to Present at Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing placental-derived off-the-shelf allogeneic cell therapies for cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases, today announced that Robert Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity, and Andrew Pecora, M.D., President of Celularity, will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11:20am ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of Celularity’s website at https://celularity.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event for approximately 30 days.

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically modified NK cells, T-cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs). These therapeutic programs target indications in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

