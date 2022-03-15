Uniti to Serve as Official Business Fiber Sponsor for The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) is proud to announce that is has been selected to serve as the Official Business Fiber Sponsor for The World Games 2022, an 11-day international multi-sport competition organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee.



As part of this major sponsorship, Uniti will provide the fiber backbone that will allow The World Games to communicate and transfer data – including streaming video – from the majority of their venues. Additionally, Uniti will support the Flying Disc competition, with games taking place July 12-16, 2022 at John Carroll Catholic High School.

“At Uniti, we’re heavily invested in not only our industry but in our communities as well,” said Joe McCourt, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Operations. “To bring an event of this scale to Birmingham requires tremendous effort and infrastructure. We’re proud that our pure fiber network is part of that solution, and are also thrilled to support this unique competition, the athletes competing and the families who have supported them to reach this level of play.”

“We are honored that Uniti is going to play such an important role in this extraordinary event that will bring 500,000 visitors to Birmingham, Alabama this July,” said The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “This partnership with Uniti will provide a legacy investment of additional high speed fiber for Birmingham.”

Uniti’s mission is to provide the critical communication infrastructure needed to seamlessly connect the world. Its network and service portfolio unites families, businesses, and communities across the country. With a fiber network delivering future-ready solutions designed to meet the unique needs of each customer – including enterprise businesses, network providers, wireless carriers, content providers and more – Uniti’s proven industry expertise and dedicated teams create the foundation required to drive success and growth.

ABOUT THE WORLD GAMES 2022

The World Games 2022 Birmingham is the new generation of global sport competition, welcoming elite athletes from all over the world to compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports. Featuring 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries, the international event will unite global fans with the Birmingham community in 25+ venues around the greater metropolitan area. The World Games 2022 Birmingham, which marks the 40th anniversary of the event, will take place from July 7-17, 2022 and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact. The World Games was established by the International World Games Association, an organization recognized by the International Olympic Committee. The World Games 2022 is organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee. For more information visit TWG2022.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2021, Uniti owns approximately 128,000 fiber route miles, 7.6 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

bill.ditullio@uniti.com