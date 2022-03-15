Global Insulin Pens Market to Cross $1.5 Billion By 2027. Innovation of Smart Insulin Pens Creating Tremendous Growth Opportunities for Vendors – Arizton

Chicago, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [260 Pages Report] According to Arizton’s recent research report on insulin pens market, the emergence of new technologies such as smart insulin pens, smart sensors with smart caps, attachments, and virtual platforms are gaining traction in the global market.



The insulin pens market research report includes detailed information on size, share, trends analysis, industry analysis report, regional outlook, growth potential, price trends, competitive market share & forecast 2022–2027.

Insulin Pens Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES

DETAILS

MARKET SIZE (2027) Over $1.5 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) Over 6% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST PERIOD 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET Europe FASTEST MARKET APAC MARKET SEGMENTS

Product, Usage, Distribution Channel, and Geography



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED

Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, US, Canada, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The traditional insulin pens dominated the product segment. However, smart insulin pens are expected to increase significantly in the forecast period across the globe.

Europe is dominating the global market due to high prevalence of diabetes in the region. APAC region is expected to grow at faster rate at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Increasing number of prescriptions by doctors in both low and high income countries and easy availability of insulin pens in hospital pharmacies is boosting the sales through the hospital and clinics distribution channel.

Disposable insulin pens are highly in demand as compared to reusable insulin pens as they do not need to be reloaded with insulin cartridge and the needles every time.

COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the demand of online sales, with many users preferring home delivery of the insulin pens to avoid being exposed to SARS-CoV-2.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, usage, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 13 Other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Insulin Pens Market – Trends & Opportunities

The competition in the market is very high due to the increasing number of insulin pens manufacturers. Key players are primarily interested in inorganic growth strategies. Many startups or small companies are merged and acquired by key players to sustain in the market competition. In France and other European countries, there is a high adoption of smart insulin pens compared to other conventional methods. One of the reasons is that Europe has complete diabetes health insurance coverage, which in turn, is creating growth opportunities for the market vendors. Also, in the past five years, the use of insulin pen delivery devices has remained dominant in ambulatory care settings in the US.

Insulin Pens Market – Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Product

Traditional

Smart

Market Segmentation by Usage

Disposable

Reusable

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hospitals & Clinics

Standalone Pharmacies

Online



Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy

North America US Canada

APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Technological Advancements in Insulin Pens

Increased Demand for Smart Insulin Pens

Introduction of Integrated Smart Pen Systems

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

Increasing Usage of Insulin Pens for Ambulatory Use



Insulin Pens Market – competitor landscape

Major vendors are continuously competing to lead the market, with occasional spurts of competition coming from other local vendors. The global insulin pens market is dominated by vendors that have a global presence. Many key players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in developing countries such as the APAC region, to gain more market share. Key companies are focused on developing advanced and innovative products to assure better diabetes care, help end-users reduce the prevalence of diabetes, and provide quality care to the patient. Competition is solely based on parameters such as quality, quantity, technology, safety, and price.

Key Vendors

Lilly

Medtronic

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Other Prominent Vendors

BD

Biocon

Pendiq

Emperra

Guangzhou Medsinglong Medical Equipment

HK Zion Industry

Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device

Owen Mumford

Shanghai Umitai Medical Technology

Sun Medical Products

Suzhou Peng Ye Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Triones Technology (Guangzhou)

Ypsomed



