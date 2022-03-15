Patti Brennan Ranks # 7 in Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors State by State

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Financial’s CEO, Patti Brennan has claimed the #7 spot in Barron's Top 1,200 Advisors State by State ranking. The annual Top 1,200 ranking highlights Top Advisors from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. This ranking is the largest, most comprehensive of all of Barron’s annual rankings. It includes a cross-section of private wealth advisors, from independent advisors like Brennan, who own and operate their own practices, to advisors from the large Wall Street firms.



The annual ranking is assembled from extensive research examining assets under management,

revenue generated by advisors for their firms, and quality of the advisors' practices. Investment performance is a case by case basis; however, evaluations include examination of regulatory records, internal company documents, and 100-plus points of data provided by the advisors themselves.

Patti Brennan has been a standout in the Barron's rankings every year for over 15 years. She is also recognized in the prestigious list of Barron’s Hall of Fame. As one of only 145 Advisors on this national ranking list, Brennan acknowledges that it is the hard work of every single member of her team that made this achievement possible. "Our national and global economies are in a fragile state right now and my team is working tirelessly to make sure we are creating buffers for our clients to stay ahead of the next bear market. Domestically, we have rising inflation and globally the Russian invasion on Ukraine is creating significant shifts in the markets, not to mention impossible human suffering. Whether it is listening to a client’s concerns about war or rebalancing a portfolio - I am proud of each and every team member who is sensitive to the stress clients are feeling and doing whatever it takes to be a calming presence in the storm." Brennan states that she is also grateful to Barron’s for providing unbiased reporting to help educate advisors during this tumultuous time.

On a local level, Brennan proudly serves on the Board for the Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Connect Thru Cancer. She has formerly served on the Boards of the Chester County Economic Development Council and SEEDCO. As the President and CEO of Key Financial for over 30 years, Brennan provides comprehensive wealth management with integrated strategies that are unique to each client. Known for her ability to see the impact of the little details on the big picture, Brennan is known for communicating complex financial concepts in simple, understandable and meaningful terms. Brennan has guided standing room only audiences with her wisdom, perspective and practical advice through some of the most challenging times in our country. Brennan and her team have also launched The Patti Brennan Show, a podcast dedicated to helping improve the listener's net worth. It can be found on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify. The show is biweekly and covers timely financial topics as well as economic forecasts and market discussions.

With assets under management of close to $2 Billion, Key Financial, Inc. provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services and is located at 1045 Andrew Drive, Suite A, West Chester, PA. For information about the firm's planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610) 429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com.

