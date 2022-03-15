Catalyst Biosciences Regains Rights to CB 2782-PEG for the Treatment of Dry AMD Expands CBIO’s Complement Portfolio in Ophthalmology

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced that the company has regained full rights to CB 2782-PEG, a C3-degrader for the treatment of dry AMD (dAMD). Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen has returned the rights for further development on CB 2782-PEG and has ended the collaboration on other potential AMD treatments.



"We are delighted to regain the rights to CB 2782-PEG which unlocks the full potential of our complement proteases in ophthalmology. We now have two wholly-owned, potentially best-in-class development candidates, CB 2782-PEG and CB 4332, a long half-life complement factor I fusion, each targeting clinically validated mechanisms in dry AMD. Dry AMD, a leading cause of blindness in its severe form for which there are no currently approved drugs, represents a significant market opportunity, estimated at over $10B," said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Catalyst Biosciences.

About Catalyst Biosciences, the Protease Medicines company

Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on developing protease therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in disorders of the complement system. Proteases are natural regulators of this biological system. We engineer proteases to create improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement cascade. Our complement pipeline consists of several proteases that regulate the complement cascade including CB 2782-PEG, a C3 degrader for the potential treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD), improved Complement Factor I protease CB 4332 for patients with deficiencies in CFI including dAMD, and proteases from our ProTUNE™ C3b/C4b degrader and ImmunoTUNE™ C3a/C5a degrader platforms designed to target other disorders of the complement or inflammatory pathways.

