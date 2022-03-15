Exclusive Hawaii Rehab Offers the Ultimate in High End Luxury Rehab

Hakalau, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hakalau, Hawaii -

Exclusive Hawaii Rehab, a company based in Hakalau, HI, is offering Hawaii luxury rehab services that are considered to be the ultimate in high end rehabilitation treatment. Their holistic non-12-step approach involves the restoration of health, balance, and a renewed sense of purpose. Through naturopathic treatment, the restorative power of nature, and deep introspective work, the best of traditional wisdom and modern psychology are combined to offer a true transformation process.

Exclusive Hawaii Rehab is a private eight-bed estate on a 30-acre ocean view property that is proud of its attractive accommodations, elegant decorations, and exceptional amenities. What makes them different from other luxury rehab facilities is the fact the program is focused on asking questions and not giving advice.

A spokesperson for Exclusive Hawaii Rehab says, “We believe that each person attending our picturesque location overlooking the Pacific Ocean is unique. When you arrive, your treatment program will be customized to fit you. Treatment is not a one size fits all approach, rather, a collaborative, individualized method to provide you with optimal holistic healing. Our non 12 step rehab center provides you with a holistic journey where we help reshape old patterns of thinking that are no longer serving you and help you heal from the inside out. You will not only begin to feel better physically, but we will help you begin to mend the emotional wounds that you have yet to address. By combining body, mind, and soul treatments, you will leave our wellness retreat feeling revitalized and ready to take on the world in your newfound happiness and sobriety.”

They use holistic treatment and self-empowerment instead of the 12 step model. Their approach explores the underlying emotions behind the specific addiction. In contrast, the 12 step program uses the same approach for each individual entering the program and does not offer space for addressing the traumas in the past and the root causes of the addiction. At Exclusive Hawaii Rehab, their goal is to address the underlying imbalances that may have been causing the addiction. The program encourages each person to dig deep into their emotions and their past to better understand how to adjust their way of thinking to enable a life of happiness and serenity.

The program will guide the individual through a journey that explores the person’s vulnerability, emotional acceptance, clearing of beliefs, being, and life mission. Once the program participants have mastered these five areas, they will be able to see the difference in how they can face each day and the potential crises that may be encountered. This luxury wellness retreat will allow each individual to find their own self-identity outside of their addiction.

The Stimulus Belief Response will help the participants evaluate their way of viewing and perceiving the interactions and situations they are encountering every day. Exclusive Hawaii Rehab provides a safe and private space where they can dig deep into their addiction and examine the emotional distress they have experienced. The goal is to transform the person’s history of self-destructive coping methods and replace them with effective tools that will provide positive change while promoting the desire to live a life filled with purpose and serenity.

Founded in 2003, Exclusive Hawaii Rehab is a private luxury drug rehab and alcohol treatment center that is situated on the Big Island of Hawaii, which is also known as “the healing island”. Nestled on a quiet and picturesque cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, they offer a safe, nurturing environment that is suitable for people who are recovering from addiction. Their holistic, non 12-step rehab is personalized for each specific patient to meet your specific needs and is a comprehensive and cohesive path to recovery that will release the patient from the clutches of addiction.

Also available at Exclusive Hawaii Rehab is the best executive rehab center. A holistic approach is used to help executives relax and rediscover their true self and heal the root causes of the addiction.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnWaCteYMq8

Those who are interested in learning more about the services provided by Exclusive Hawaii Rehab can check out their website, or contact their Intake Coordination team by phone at any time.

