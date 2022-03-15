Lilium NV Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lilium NV ("Lilium NV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LILM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On March 14, 2022, Iceberg Research published a report, questioning Lilium’s technology for both its aircraft, the Lilium Jet, and its battery cells; its timeline for government certification for commercial flight; and a sale of more than 200 jets.

On this news, Lilium NV's share price plummeted thereby harming investors.

