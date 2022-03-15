GURU Organic Energy Announces Election of Directors

English French

MONTREAL, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, announces that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated January 20, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results are as follows:



Nominee In Favor

(#) In Favor

(%) Withheld

(#) Withheld

(%) Joseph Zakher 20,530,650 99.156% 174,755 0.844% Carl Goyette 20,704,153 99.994% 1,252 0.006% Eric Graveline 20,098,761 97.070% 606,644 2.930% Philippe Meunier 20,193,900 97.530% 511,505 2.470% Alain Miquelon 20,530,647 99.156% 174,758 0.844% Suzanne Poirier 20,703,201 99.989% 2,204 0.011%

Furthermore, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the external auditors of the Company was also approved.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

