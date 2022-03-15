HeroBattle fully redefined the Blockchain game and contributed to the new-generation reform of GameFi

Yokohama, Japan, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The games are both educational and cultural so that they can both meet the high-level spiritual needs of human beings in entertainment and relaxation. They are one of the indispensable entertainment activities of human beings since the dawn of time and the contents contained by their concept have been enriched with the development of the times. The electronic game, as one of the key sections of the games, experienced a development process from simplicity to complexity since its birth, whose types, contents and playing methods are constantly evolving.

The film Ready Player One, directed by Steven Spielberg in 2018 and based on the novel by Ernest Cline of the same name, told the story of Wade Watts, who was barren spiritually and addicted to games in real life, found three keys hidden in the game, successfully passed all game levels and won the heart of a girl on the Internet after an in-depth analysis of the designer of the virtual game and tribulation.

In the virtual world called the Oasis in the film Ready Player One, there were not only prosperous cities, different and glamorous players, but also classical roles in different films and games. In this world, countless Easter Eggs formed a seamless connection, which also made some film fans, game fans, music fans crazy and addicted. The gold coins mentioned in the film were also directly related to the real world. Besides, the film also fully redefined the game and made people have a whole new imagination of the game.

The hot tide of metaverse and P2E mode promoted the rapid development of GameFi, the Blockchain game.

In 2020, the global economy was severely damaged by the COVID-19 outbreak, and many people lost their incomes as a result. Under this background, the game model of P2E (Play-to-Earn) has received great attention. With the hot tide of metaverse and P2E, many Blockchain games emerged in 2021. The application of Blockchain technology in games can effectively solve the problem of game transparency and separation of ownership of game assets, providing a new paradigm for the transformation of traditional games. Meanwhile, Blockchain has irresistibly entered the traditional game field with its strong narrative ability. Therefore, top venture capital firms and well-known giants joined it one after another, bursting out great economic potential.

GameFi was the most remarkable in the Blockchain field in 2021, attracting much attention. According to DappRadar, nearly 50% of active encrypted currency wallets connected to the decentralised application were used for games in November 2021.

GameFi is a new product of this era and its development may refer to the development history of electronic games.

The "interest-bearing assets" model with simplex consumption and output has become the soft spot of GameFi

Axie, the forerunner of GameFi, has made some achievements in the Blockchain game field. However, the game contents presented by Axie were very superficial and the gameplay was just breeding and fighting. Its simple game mechanics lowered the threshold of P2E so that it attracted many players to get involved in the earlier stage. However, it also has fatal defects, namely, overproduction and insufficient demand for its game governance token SLP: the SLP output capacity of interest-bearing assets is not limited, holders can get them once and forever and request endlessly, and don't have many out-of-investment demands for SLP consumption, causing that the proliferation of SLP inflation is only a matter of time. Once the consistent devaluation of SLP is expected to be established, game tokens will be continuously undersold due to the shortage of foreign exchange control measures.

There exists entropy production in cosmic inventory, so dedicated mechanisms are required for return decay or life cycles in virtual economies: (1) The loss of interest-bearing assets in NFT games should be naturally established, and its impact on net incomes is recessive rather than dominant; (2) The restoration, abandonment, recovery and upgrading of interest-bearing assets should cause the consumption of the basic game currency in the game; (3) The return ratio of interest-bearing assets based on the game currency should be limited, and based on the multi-factor cost-output model which is complex and difficult to be predicted, making simple and crude rent-seeking difficult to achieve.

Games are not simple financial products and complex and profound GameFi will finally become the mainstream

With the development of the industry, more GameFi games continuously emerged and had different degrees of innovations in the gameplay and types from the view of game world, and those innovations often stemmed from experiences in the traditional game world.

Nevertheless, more GameFi games weren't innovated from the root. They just imitated Axie, used the motivation model of interest-bearing asset method and replaced DeFi with visual DeFi. In strict sense, they cannot be called as GameFi.

At present, simplex consumption and output is the most universal equation of interest-bearing assets, namely, raw materials are simplex resources (time or energy), earnings are also simplex tokens, and the equation of interest-bearing assets is simple and direct, making the game input and output become the simple and straightforward Annual Percentage Yield (APY).

The input and return components of interest-bearing assets should also be appropriately diversified and complicated, and should follow the pyramidal structure, that is, the higher the quality and the stronger the utility of assets and returns, the more complex their input resources and final result composition should also be. Games are not simple financial products, so that should not be simply quantified.

In addition to interest-bearing assets, game types and play methods should also be continuously enriched, so that GameFi is more inclined to be "recreational", gradually eliminate the impact of speculators on GameFi itself and emphasise the quality and interest of the game itself, and enough good game quality and mechanism still can attract more players worldwide. Excitingly, these players can obtain certain economic benefits while enjoying the fun of the game.

Therefore, complex and profound GameFi will finally become the mainstream.

HeroBattle, integrating Blockchain technology and traditional game experiences, fully redefined the GameFi game

Player groups worldwide are gradually realising the charm of Blockchain game GameFi and chasing it one after another.

Hero Battle on the Binance Smart Chain is a good example.

Hero Battle, a Play-To-Earn and strategic game with the theme of the battle of Three Kingdoms, is not only a simple game, but also integrates the NFT controlled by Blockchain smart contract and HERO game governance tokens, and every hero role in the game is a unique NFT asset on a chain. In Hero Battle, players can directly experience two game modes: PvP and PvE. Players can gain the hero roles which were well-renowned in the history through purchasing, connection and piecing, set up battle positions, guard the territory, devise strategies within a command tent, and feel the ease and verve of "win in battle, win in attack" and the imposing momentum of "a hundred responses to a single call".

The governance token HERO of Hero Battle was fully circulated and the game opened DAO autonomy since its release

Hero Battle is distinct from the existing GameFi in the Token incentive mechanism used, changing the way of "unlimited interest-bearing assets" and adopting the innovative GameFi incentive mechanism, and circulating 100% of the game governance token HERO to the market before the game was released.

According to news, Hero Battle will presell limited hero NFT mystery boxes in late March before the game was released in April. Users can obtain NFT by scare buying, and meanwhile obtain a random number of HERO governance tokens, that is, after completing the scare buying of hero NFT, HERO governance tokens will be issued in a lump sum, and 100% Tokens will be circulated to the market without reservation by the developer team. This way will not cause unlimited depreciation of players' game assets, while making HERO governance tokens more scattered and avoiding a small number of users holding a large number of governance tokens, which guarantees the fairness and impartiality of the game. All governance tokens will be held by players, and DAO GameFi will be opened in a real sense. Meanwhile, with the influx of new players, it will also greatly increase the circulation of NFT, promote the cycle of its value, and increase its collection value.

Attention is paid to the social interaction among players and the diversified experiences brought by the strategic nature of the game

Hero Battle combines the technical application of Blockchain with the experience of "satisfaction, interest and immersion" loved by users in traditional games. In terms of playing method, Hero Battle is also different from most GameFi games, which is not "visual DeFi". Players participating in Hero Battle need to combine different heroes, different armies and different battle position arrangement modes, operate and upgrade the heroes, city walls and moats, territories, etc. Before "starting to fight", they need to understand the attack power, life value, movement speed, attack distance and other attributes of different heroes and military officers, know the hero skills and the different effects produced by hero combinations, know the building information of city walls and moats attacked, select the infantries and bow soldiers according to the layout of city walls and moats, and even think about the strategies and tactical arrangements about how to "defeat with a force inferior in number" and "defeat the strong by the weak". Meanwhile, players also have to continuously develop their own economy in the game, make the strategies for the clever defence of city wall and moat buildings, and think about how to "attack and defend both". In "diplomacy", players have to think about how to form alliances and gain reinforcements with other game players.

The dynamic balance between token HERO and currency gHERO in the game is achieved with smart contract codes

gHERO is the currency in Hero Battle. Users can obtain the currency gHERO in the game in the PvE copy mode or PvP pillage mode. gHERO can be exchanged to HERO governance token on the Blockchain at any time while HERO Token can also be exchanged to gHERO. However, the currency gHERO can only be obtained through HERO transformation and task reward. This design method effectively gets rid of the instability of the single ecological pool. Therefore, HERO Token will be distributed to players in the form of rewards the next day after consumption to avoid loss of assets. The mutual exchange between HERO governance tokens and game currency gHERO promotes each other's value, forming a dynamic balance and dual-drive linkage, and creating a healthier game cycle ecology.

The contributions of all players in the game will be given back to the players, achieving the real "earning while playing"

The innovative "dual drive linkage between internal currency gHERO and external governance token HERO" of HERO Battle, whose greatest advantage is that the game governance token HERO will be fully circulated and completely decentralised, greatly solve and enhance the trust and development impetus of players and community communes. 100% of game governance tokens HERO will be paradropped to all players in the form of NFT mystery boxes, and "0 token reservation, 0 institution share and 0 team share" are achieved in token issuance.

Secondly, the consumption of gHERO currency greatly stimulates the demand of players for HERO governance tokens, while all the consumption in the game will be accumulated to the reward pool, and all the rewards will be returned to players through game tasks and according to contributions to form a "bubble-free internal cycle".

The high-reward design of LPtoken enhances the stability and growth of the market value of HERO governance tokens

Players add the liquidity of HERO governance tokens on Pancake, a decentralised trading platform in Binance Smart Chain, who can gain multiple revenue rewards if holding LPtoken, including the fragments constituting NFT heroes in Hero Battle. NFT heroic assets are constituted with fragments, which stimulate the consumption and circulation demand of game governance token HERO, greatly enhance the stability and growth of the market value of governance token, and achieve the non-destructive cycle of internal currency gHERO. It can be said that Hero Battle's clever design perfectly solves the growth of the market value of governance token HERO and the community users through game ecology, which may be the next phenomenal operation mode of GameFi.

Hero Battle makes innovations in the field of Blockchain games, which links Blockchain technology, traditional game experience, NFT incentive mechanism, unique governance token issuance method, and governance token HERO with the internal monetary gHERO dual-drive linkage system together, while taking into account the "play-to-earn" and "play-to-fun" modes that players love, which is worthy of industry reference and learning, brings an unlimited possibility to GameFi innovation and provides the sustainable development of Blockchain games. This also makes us more look forward to the issuance and release of Hero Battle.

Website: herobattle.io

Telegram: https://t.me/herobattlemeta

Twitter: @HeroBattleMeta

Email: HeroBattleMeta@gmail.com

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.





Attachment