Top SEO Agency Shares Secrets for Digital Marketing Success in 2022

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the premier digital marketing agency in Auckland, Zib Digital, with consumers spending significant amounts of time each day online, businesses that don't nail their digital tactics miss out on opportunities to influence consumers at key online touchpoints.

Zib Digital explains that digital marketing in Auckland has become increasingly complex thanks to the exponential growth in use of digital media and technology. As a result, purchase decisions are potentially influenced by many touchpoints which should be incorporated to create a holistic digital marketing strategy.

There are several channels marketers can invest in to amplify a digital marketing strategy. Zib Digital says paid, owned and earned media are vital components of a solid marketing strategy as consumers respond best to multi-platform campaigns.

As Zib Digital clarifies, paid media is content such as ads or sponsorships, while owned and earned media are free. Owned media is content that is created and controlled by a business, such as a Facebook page or website. Earned media is content that others have created about a brand or business such as reviews and user-generated content. Leveraging owned media efforts often increases the effectiveness of paid and earned media for online businesses, according to Zib Digital.

Building customer profiles to understand the target audience is essential to any campaign's success. Understanding what the ideal customer looks like and what pain points will be addressed enables businesses to build trust with these customers, says Zib Digital.

Writing good copy is one of the best ways to advertise effectively, explains Zib Digital. The copy should offer a comprehensive journey down the marketing funnel and should incorporate various channels such as blogs, newsletters and social media posts.

The leaders in SEO Auckland wide also stress the importance of SEO to enrich content and get potential customers to a web page. An impactful and cohesive SEO keyword strategy is important and using SEO specialists will help take this strategy up a notch as the experts can pinpoint what needs improvement, what keywords should be implemented and organic SEO aspects to focus on.

