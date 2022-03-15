Metria Network: Creating a Unique Unified Blockchain Infrastructure to Support Next-Gen dApps

Vilnius, Lithuania, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metria Network, the much-awaited solution for the entire crypto industry will be within reach soon. The chain agnostic decentralized infrastructure is designed to meet the needs of new-age DeFi and NFT applications by overcoming the issues of scalability, interoperability, and fragmentation of liquidity.

Currently under development, the Metria multichain platform is a Polygon-based ecosystem that combines the necessary features and enhancements required to enable seamless transfer of digital assets and liquidity across protocols. While a Polygon native platform, Metria also supports Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain at the moment, with plans for inclusion of more protocols in the future.

A Peek into the Metria Ecosystem

The Metria ecosystem provides all the necessary infrastructure and tools for the development and deployment of a diverse range of multichain capable DeFi and NFT applications. The first few products to be launched as part of the ecosystem are the project’s flagship decentralized exchange platform – Metria DEX, NFT tools and Unified NFT Marketplace and Universal Staking and Farming platform.

Metria DEX

The native DEX protocol of the Metria ecosystem, Metria DEX is a completely decentralized, user-friendly multichain exchange platform that incorporates a familiar interface and CEX like features. The exchange protocol acts as a single window for users to trade any crypto asset, available on any of the supported blockchain protocols. Apart from enabling cross-chain trading of existing crypto assets, the platform also supports trading of synthetic tokens linked to real-world assets.

The Metria DEX dashboard acts as a unified interface for cross-chain trades, swaps, staking, yield farming and other DeFi activities. Apart from its own staking and farming protocols, Metria DEX also acts as an aggregator by listing staking pools and prevalent APYs in real-time. Users can directly stake their assets on any of the listed pools from within the dashboard.

Unified NFT Marketplace

Metria is laying the groundwork for a robust, universal NFT ecosystem with its Unified NFT Marketplace. The first of its kind decentralized multichain NFT marketplace allows users to mint, trade and auction NFTs within Metria as well as other blockchain ecosystems. As the name suggests, the Unified NFT Marketplace acts as a single window for users to discover NFTs across different marketplace on various protocols and purchase them directly using Metria’s native utility token.

NFT Creators can make use of the NFT creation tools and other NFT related services to mint NFTs, assess their value and list on the Unified NFT Marketplace. Once listed, the NFTs will be indexed across marketplaces on all supported protocols amplifying discoverability in the process.

Metria Blockchain

Undergoing development in parallel to other Metria platform features, the Metria Blockchain is a Polysharding-based EVM compatible PoS blockchain protocol designed for chain agnostic operations. The protocol is being developed as a universal protocol that can cater to the needs of new age DeFi and NFT projects by providing a low-cost, highly scalable, and completely decentralized infrastructure solution. The cross-chain capability and EVM compatibility makes it easy for both new and existing projects to adopt Metria and gain access to a much wider community and enhanced liquidity from across different protocols. A key differentiator between Metria and other networks is the ability of Metria to enable seamless transfer of assets across protocols with the help of specialized crypto bridge infrastructure. By erasing the boundaries between protocols, Metria enables free flow of liquidity to maintain a healthy balance of demand and supply for projects within the ecosystem.

The $METR Token

Powering the entire Metria cross-chain ecosystem, now and in the future is $METR. The ecosystem’s utility and governance token, $METR is a multichain token that will be initially available on Polygon, Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. Its presence will expand to other protocols as and when Metria extends support for those chains.

$METR is the preferred mode of value exchange within the Metria ecosystem. Using the token, users can gain access to various products and services, enjoy discounted trading fees on Metria DEX and NFT Marketplace, and earn through staking, liquidity provisioning and yield farming activities within the ecosystem.

The upcoming $METR whitelisting and public sale will be followed by listing on popular AMM DEXs – Uniswap, QuickSwap and PancakeSwap on Ethereum, Polygon and Binance Smart Chain respectively will enable the community to gain access to the token.

About Metria

Metria is an all-inclusive, fully decentralized financial ecosystem that erases all boundaries between Blockchains and Cryptocurrencies. A unified platform, the infrastructure is designed to provide every individual, access to digital assets with absolute ease.

