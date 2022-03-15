JOYY Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.



Fourth quarter 2021 Financial Highlights1

Net revenues increased by 16.8% to US$663.7 million from US$568.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020.



increased by 16.8% to US$663.7 million from US$568.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Net Income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY 2 was US$73.2 million, compared to net loss of US$118.9 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily as a result of BIGO turning profits since the second quarter of 2021.



was US$73.2 million, compared to net loss of US$118.9 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily as a result of BIGO turning profits since the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY3 was US$98.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of US$22.4 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily as a result of BIGO turning profits on a non-GAAP basis since the first quarter of 2021.



Full Year 2021 Highlights

Net revenues increased by 36.5% to US$2,619.1 million from US$1,918.1 million in 2020.

increased by 36.5% to US$2,619.1 million from US$1,918.1 million in 2020. Net Ioss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$115.9 million, compared to net loss of US$18.7 million in 2020.



was US$115.9 million, compared to net loss of US$18.7 million in 2020. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$108.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of US$164.0 million in 2020, primarily as a result of BIGO turning profits on a non-GAAP basis since the first quarter of 2021.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live increased by 11.9% to 32.2 million from 28.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

increased by 11.9% to 32.2 million from 28.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Average mobile MAUs of Likee decreased by 44.2% to 67.0 million from 120.1 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.

decreased by 44.2% to 67.0 million from 120.1 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement. Average mobile MAUs of Hago decreased by 42.8% to 9.5 million from 16.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.

decreased by 42.8% to 9.5 million from 16.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement. Global average mobile MAUs 4 decreased by 20.4% to 280.0 million from 351.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to the decrease in average mobile MAUs of Likee and Hago.

decreased by 20.4% to 280.0 million from 351.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to the decrease in average mobile MAUs of Likee and Hago. Total number of paying users of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo) 5 increased by 2.5% to 1.51 million from 1.47 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

(including Bigo Live, Likee and imo) increased by 2.5% to 1.51 million from 1.47 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Average revenue per paying user of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)6 increased to US$320.2 from US$285.9 in the corresponding period of 2020.



Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, “In 2021, our business has demonstrated strong resilience despite the macroeconomic uncertainties and challenges posed by the pandemic. As we continued to execute our globalization strategy and strengthen our diverse social entertainment ecosystem, we successfully enhanced our monetization capabilities across multiple product lines, achieving full-year revenue growth of 36.5%. The combination of increased monetization of multiple products, proactive adjustments in marketing strategies, and enhanced operating efficiency across the board, has led us to full-year non-GAAP profitability not just for BIGO but for the whole group. On the capital return front, during the year of 2021, we have bought back US$393.0 million of our shares, and have paid out a total of US$160.1 million in dividends. These efforts are to demonstrate our confidence in the Company’s long-term growth prospects, and to reward our shareholders for their long-term support of the Company.

As we turn to 2022, we will continue to localize our diverse global social entertainment ecosystems, expand our market reach, and fortify our leadership position in core geographic regions. As an innovator and a pioneer, we remain committed to our vision of bridging communications among people from around the globe to deliver joy and youthful experience to our users.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NET REVENUES

Net revenues increased by 16.8% to US$663.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$568.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily driven by the growth of live streaming revenues from BIGO.

Live streaming revenues increased by 15.0% to US$620.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$539.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily attributable to the increased number of paying users and average revenue per paying user of BIGO.

Other revenues increased by 50.3% to US$42.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$28.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues increased by 9.6% to US$440.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$401.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Revenue-sharing fees and content costs increased to US$297.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$254.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020 as a result of the increase in live streaming revenues of the Company. Bandwidth costs decreased to US$20.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$27.0 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to the improvement in bandwidth usage efficiency by the Company, partially offset by the increased bandwidth usage as a result of continued MAUs expansion of Bigo Live.

Gross profit increased by 34.2% to US$223.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$166.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Gross margin improved to 33.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 29.3% in the corresponding period of 2020.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating expenses decreased by 33.1% to US$168.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$251.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses decreased to US$112.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$146.4 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily due to the Company’s reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement for Likee and Hago.

Operating income was US$60.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to operating loss of US$83.8 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Operating income margin was 9.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to operating loss margin of 14.7% in the corresponding period of 2020, primarily as a result of BIGO turning profits since the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income7 was US$83.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of US$33.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Non-GAAP operating income margin8 was 12.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP operating loss margin of 5.8% in the corresponding period of 2020.

NET INCOME

Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$73.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of US$118.9 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Net income margin was 11.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loss margin of 20.9% in the corresponding period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$98.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of US$22.4 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income margin9 was 14.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss margin of 3.9% in the corresponding period of 2020.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS10 was US$0.85 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to diluted net loss of US$1.51 in the corresponding period of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS11 was US$1.15 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to diluted net loss of US$0.28 in the corresponding period of 2020.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH Flows

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of US$4,685.2 million. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net cash from operating activities was US$150.2 million.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had a total of 1,472.8 million common shares, or the equivalent of 73.6 million ADSs, outstanding.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues for the full year of 2021 increased by 36.5% to US$2,619.1 million from US$1,918.1 million in 2020, primarily driven by a 36.4% year-over-year increase in live streaming revenues.

Operating loss was US$106.7 million for the full year of 2021, compared to operating loss of US$406.8 million in 2020. Operating loss margin was 4.1% in 2021, compared to operating loss margin of 21.2% in 2020. Operating loss and operating loss margin were improved in 2021, primarily as a result of BIGO turning profits since the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income was US$72.1 million for the full year of 2021, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of US$207.6 million in 2020. Non-GAAP operating income margin was 2.8% in 2021, compared to non-GAAP operating loss margin of 10.8% in 2020.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY for the full year of 2021 was US$115.9 million, compared to US$18.7 million in 2020. Net loss margin for the full year of 2021 was 4.4%, compared with 1.0% in 2020. Net loss and net loss margin were lower in 2020, primarily due to the gain from partial disposal of investments in Huya in 2020.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY for the full year of 2021 was US$108.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of US$164.0 million in 2020. Non-GAAP net income margin for the full year of 2021 was 4.2%, compared to non-GAAP net loss margin of 8.6% in 2020.

Diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS for the full year of 2021 was US$1.60, compared to US$0.35 in 2020. Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS was US$1.32 in 2021, compared to non-GAAP diluted net loss of US$2.05 in the corresponding period of 2020.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$601 million and US$616 million. This guidance excludes the revenue contribution from YY Live in the same period of last year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to changes, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the global economy and users’ paying capabilities.

Quarterly Dividend

On August 11, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend policy for the next three years commencing in the fourth quarter of 2020. Aggregating such quarterly cash dividend under another adopted quarterly dividend policy with the quarterly cash dividend announced on November 16, 2020, the board of directors has accordingly declared a dividend of US$0.51 per ADS, or US$0.0255 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, which is expected to be paid on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 14, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be April 13, 2022. Under the policy, the board of directors of the Company reserves the discretion relating to the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular quarter, depending on the Company’s operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Recent Developments

Share Repurchase Program

In September 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares between September 2021 and September 2022. In November 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized an additional share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to US$1 billion of its shares between November 2021 and November 2022. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had repurchased approximately US$235.7 million of its shares.

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global social media company that enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media. On a mission to connect people and enrich their lives through video, JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social interaction and entertainment, and instant messaging product and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as JOYY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY’s goals and strategies; JOYY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online communication social platform market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to JOYY’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations is net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(refers to share of income (loss) from equity method investments resulting from non-recurring or non-cash items of the equity method investments), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP reconciliation, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interests of JOYY is equal to the non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.

1 Starting from the second quarter of 2020, the Company deconsolidated HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) (“Huya”) and Huya’s historical financial results were reflected in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information of the Company disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. After the deconsolidation of Huya, the Company accounted for its investment in Huya as an equity method investment and applied the equity method of accounting one quarter in arrears. Share of income or loss from the investment in Huya was included in net income or loss from continuing operations.



On November 16, 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU) (“Baidu”). Pursuant to the agreements, Baidu would acquire JOYY’s domestic video-based entertainment live streaming business (“YY Live”), which includes YY mobile app, YY.com website and PC YY, among others, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$3.6 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments. Subsequently, the sale was substantially completed on February 8, 2021, with certain customary matters remaining to be completed in the future. As a result, the historical financial results of YY Live are reflected in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations and the Company ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

For the avoidance of confusion, the continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021 as presented in this press release primarily consisted of BIGO, excluding Huya and YY Live.

2 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, is net income (loss) from continuing operations less net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders.



3 Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and non-GAAP adjustments for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to US$25.0 million and US$96.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more details.



4 Refers to mobile average monthly active users. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

5 The paying users are calculated by number of paying users during a given period as the cumulative number of registered user accounts that have purchased virtual items or other products and services on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo at least once during the relevant period.



6 Average revenue per user is calculated by dividing our total revenues from live streaming on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo during a given period by the number of paying users for our live streaming services on these platforms for that period.

7 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.



8 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

9 Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues.



10 ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.



11 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

December

31,

2020 December

31,

2021 US$ US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,742,749 1,837,185 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 13,733 297,022 Short-term deposits 1,325,068 1,604,198 Restricted short-term deposits 31,489 285 Short-term investments 489,101 946,543 Accounts receivable, net 142,999 114,372 Amounts due from related parties 611 56,984 Financing receivables, net 172 - Prepayments and other current assets(1) 102,872 213,733 Assets held for sale(1) 52,528 - Total current assets 3,901,322 5,070,322 Non-current assets Investments 1,239,354 1,022,455 Property and equipment, net 401,661 365,392 Land use rights, net 258,770 370,052 Intangible assets, net 344,214 312,082 Right-of-use assets, net 21,579 16,565 Goodwill 1,872,083 1,958,263 Financing receivables, net 19,716 - Other non-current assets 10,758 4,881 Assets held for sale(1) 25,500 - Total non-current assets 4,193,635 4,049,690 Total assets 8,094,957 9,120,012 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 20,956 18,011 Deferred revenue 67,230 60,910 Advances from customers 775 3,426 Income taxes payable 60,895 65,738 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities(1) 484,450 2,345,838 Amounts due to related parties 3,822 6,931 Lease liabilities due within one year 14,332 11,041 Short-term loans 112,549 - Liabilities held for sale(1) 179,109 - Total current liabilities 944,118 2,511,895 Non-current liabilities Convertible bonds(2) 779,225 924,077 Lease liabilities 8,121 5,734 Deferred revenue 3,132 6,422 Deferred tax liabilities 42,422 36,214 Other non-current liabilities - 7,372 Liabilities held for sale(1) 4,415 - Total non-current liabilities 837,315 979,819 Total liabilities 1,781,433 3,491,714

JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

December

31

2020 December

31,

2021 US$ US$ Mezzanine equity 72,617 65,833 Shareholders’ equity Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,314,208,824 shares issued and 1,272,346,218 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 1,146,336,305 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021, respectively) 13 13 Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 3 3 Treasury Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 41,862,606 and 171,504,159 shares held as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively) (139,528 ) (526,724 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,456,844 3,246,523 Statutory reserves 17,825 26,804 Retained earnings(2) 2,881,782 2,712,534 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,471 69,175 Total JOYY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity 6,235,410 5,528,328 Non-controlling interests 5,497 34,137 Total shareholders’ equity 6,240,907 5,562,465 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 8,094,957 9,120,012





(1) As a result of the definitive agreements entered into with Baidu on the sale of YY Live, assets and liabilities to be disposed of in connection with this transaction were classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2020. The transaction was substantially completed on February 8, 2021, with certain customary matters remaining to be completed in the future. As a result, JOYY has ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021 and classified all the related assets and liabilities subject to disposal and presented them on a net basis within prepayments and other current assets. The considerations received by the Company so far were recorded as advance payments received within accrued liabilities and other current liabilities. (2) On January 1, 2021, the Company adopted ASU 2020-06, “Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity’s Own Equity” using modified-retrospective transition approach. Following the adoption of this guidance, a cumulative effect adjustment of US$86.7 million was credited to retained earnings as of January 1, 2021.





JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December

31,

2020 September

30,

2021 December

31,

2021 December

31,

2020 December

31,

2021 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming(1) 539,736 612,163 620,868 1,815,826 2,476,790 Others 28,498 38,382 42,841 102,318 142,261 Total net revenues 568,234 650,545 663,709 1,918,144 2,619,051 Cost of revenues(2) (401,698 ) (439,761 ) (440,187 ) (1,378,146 ) (1,781,150 ) Gross profit 166,536 210,784 223,522 539,998 837,901 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (69,823 ) (62,726 ) (29,306 ) (302,818 ) (279,781 ) Sales and marketing expenses (146,380 ) (106,275 ) (112,577 ) (505,389 ) (468,407 ) General and administrative expenses (35,425 ) (39,674 ) (26,343 ) (146,666 ) (221,731 ) Total operating expenses (251,628 ) (208,675 ) (168,226 ) (954,873 ) (969,919 ) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - - - - 4,959 Other income 1,293 4,755 5,277 8,095 20,376 Operating (loss) income (83,799 ) 6,864 60,573 (406,780 ) (106,683 ) Interest expenses (19,629 ) (3,450 ) (3,265 ) (75,555 ) (14,475 ) Interest income and investment income 28,070 24,462 21,272 89,078 91,233 Foreign currency exchange losses, net (8,253 ) (3,776 ) (2,183 ) (17,472 ) (13,377 ) (Loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments (35,859 ) (26,708 ) (2,073 ) 272,281 (23,762 ) Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments 18,791 (12,549 ) 13,106 160,849 (15,435 ) (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative (3,787 ) 1 4,024 (6,277 ) 5,291 Other non-operating expenses - - - (2,467 ) (381 ) (Loss) income before income tax expenses (104,466 ) (15,156 ) 91,454 13,657 (77,589 ) Income tax expenses (8,596 ) (4,215 ) (3,081 ) (27,825 ) (25,745 ) (Loss) income before share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes (113,062 ) (19,371 ) 88,373 (14,168 ) (103,334 ) Share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes (6,411 ) 23,496 (20,288 ) (7,634 ) (26,217 ) Net (loss) income from continuing operations (119,473 ) 4,125 68,085 (21,802 ) (129,551 ) Net income from discontinued operations 117,043 - - 1,401,670 35,567 Net (loss) income (2,430 ) 4,125 68,085 1,379,868 (93,984 ) Net loss (income) attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders 553 3,416 5,161 (6,971 ) 13,691 Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. (1,877 ) 7,541 73,246 1,372,897 (80,293 ) Including: Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. (118,920 ) 7,541 73,246 (18,741 ) (115,860 ) Net income from discontinued operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. 117,043 - - 1,391,638 35,567 Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value (1,391 ) (1,250 ) (1,250 ) (5,564 ) (5,236 ) Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (4,000 ) (4,000 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. (4,268 ) 5,291 70,996 1,363,333 (89,529 ) Including: Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. (121,311 ) 5,291 70,996 (28,305 ) (125,096 ) Net income from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 117,043 - - 1,391,638 35,567

JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December

31,

2020 September

30,

2021 December

31,

2021 December

31,

2020 December

31,

2021 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Net (loss) income per ADS —Basic (0.05 ) 0.07 0.92 17.04 (1.14 ) Continuing operations (1.51 ) 0.07 0.92 (0.35 ) (1.60 ) Discontinued operations 1.46 - - 17.39 0.46 —Diluted (0.05 ) 0.07 0.85 17.04 (1.14 ) Continuing operations (1.51 ) 0.07 0.85 (0.35 ) (1.60 ) Discontinued operations 1.46 - - 17.39 0.46 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net (loss) income per ADS —Basic 80,191,367

78,362,550 76,863,050 80,009,988 78,100,800 —Diluted 80,191,367

79,241,210 87,843,898 80,009,988 78,100,800

(1) Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows:





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December

31,

2020 September

30,

2021 December

31,

2021 December

31,

2020 December

31,

2021 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ PRC 101,104 123,486 120,683 342,232 467,208 Non-PRC 438,632 488,677 500,185 1,473,594 2,009,582

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December

31,

2020 September

30,

2021 December

31,

2021 December

31,

2020 December

31,

2021 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 1,698 1,554 1,972 5,797 8,089 Research and development expenses 9,119 5,319 5,811 42,646 24,053 Sales and marketing expenses 424 143 283 1,311 1,285 General and administrative expenses 14,676 1,877 2,460 42,406 (45 )

JOYY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December

31,

2020 September

30,

2021 December

31,

2021 December

31,

2020 December

31,

2021 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Operating (loss) income (83,799 ) 6,864 60,573 (406,780 ) (106,683 ) Share-based compensation expenses 25,917 8,893 10,526 92,160 33,382 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 24,722 12,388 12,401 100,802 56,775 Impairment of investments - 3,133 - 6,186 93,632 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - - - - (4,959 ) Non-GAAP operating (loss) income (33,160 ) 31,278 83,500 (207,632 ) 72,147 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (119,473 ) 4,125 68,085 (21,802 ) (129,551 ) Share-based compensation expenses 25,917 8,893 10,526 92,160 33,382 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 24,722 12,388 12,401 100,802 56,775 Impairment of investments - 3,133 - 6,186 93,632 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - - - - (4,959 ) Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments 35,859 26,708 2,073 (272,281 ) 23,762 (Gain) loss on fair value change of investments (18,791 ) 12,549 (13,106 ) (160,849 ) 15,435 Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments 12,190 (35,682 ) 13,313 17,515 7,341 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and derivative 3,787 (1 ) (4,024 ) 6,277 (5,291 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value 15,992 714 616 61,273 2,737 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (3,161 ) (765 ) 3,496 3,594 2,756 Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations (22,958 ) 32,062 93,380 (167,125 ) 96,019 Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. (121,311 ) 5,291 70,996 (28,305 ) (125,096 ) Share-based compensation expenses 25,917 8,893 10,526 92,160 33,382 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 24,722 12,388 12,401 100,802 56,775 Impairment of investments - 3,133 - 6,186 93,632 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - - - - (4,959 ) Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments 35,859 26,708 2,073 (272,281 ) 23,762 (Gain) loss on fair value change of investments (18,791 ) 12,549 (13,106 ) (160,849 ) 15,435 Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments 12,190 (35,682 ) 13,313 17,515 7,341 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and derivative 3,787 (1 ) (4,024 ) 6,277 (5,291 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value 15,992 714 616 61,273 2,737 Accretion and cumulative dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders 2,391 2,250 2,250 9,564 9,236 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (3,161 ) (765 ) 3,496 3,594 2,756 Non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders 13 (342 ) (267 ) 17 (832 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc. (22,392 ) 35,136 98,274 (164,047 ) 108,878 Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations per ADS —Basic (0.28 ) 0.45 1.28 (2.05 ) 1.39 —Diluted (0.28 ) 0.42 1.15 (2.05 ) 1.32 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations per ADS —Basic 80,191,367 78,362,550 76,863,050 80,009,988 78,100,800 —Diluted 80,191,367 89,920,289 87,843,898 80,009,988 90,356,389

































































































































JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Bigo All other Elimination(1) Total US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming 548,764 72,104 - 620,868 Others 27,365 15,543 (67 ) 42,841 Total net revenues 576,129 87,647 (67 ) 663,709 Cost of revenues(2) (369,437 ) (70,817 ) 67 (440,187 ) Gross profit 206,692 16,830 - 223,522 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (17,828 ) (11,478 ) - (29,306 ) Sales and marketing expenses (91,836 ) (20,741 ) - (112,577 ) General and administrative expenses (9,353 ) (16,990 ) - (26,343 ) Total operating expenses (119,017 ) (49,209 ) - (168,226 ) Other income 1,208 4,069 - 5,277 Operating income (loss) 88,883 (28,310 ) - 60,573 Interest expenses (558 ) (3,264 ) 557 (3,265 ) Interest income and investment income 677 21,152 (557 ) 21,272 Foreign currency exchange losses, net (3,128 ) 945 - (2,183 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative - 4,024 - 4,024 Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - (2,073 ) - (2,073 ) Gain on fair value change of investments - 13,106 - 13,106 Income before income tax expenses 85,874 5,580 - 91,454 Income tax expenses (2,543 ) (538 ) - (3,081 ) Income before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 83,331 5,042 - 88,373 Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes - (20,288 ) - (20,288 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 83,331 (15,246 ) - 68,085

(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among Bigo and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between Bigo and all other segments.



(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Bigo All other Total US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 1,318 654 1,972 Research and development expenses 3,526 2,285 5,811 Sales and marketing expenses 136 147 283 General and administrative expenses 1,250 1,210 2,460

JOYY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Bigo All other Total US$ US$ US$ Operating income (loss) 88,883 (28,310 ) 60,573 Share-based compensation expenses 6,230 4,296 10,526 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 1,176 12,401 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 106,338 (22,838 ) 83,500 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 83,331 (15,246 ) 68,085 Share-based compensation expenses 6,230 4,296 10,526 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 1,176 12,401 Gain on fair value change of investments - (13,106 ) (13,106 ) Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - 2,073 2,073 Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments - 13,313 13,313 Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative - (4,024 ) (4,024 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value - 616 616 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 2,674 822 3,496 Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations 103,460 (10,080 ) 93,380

JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Bigo All other Elimination(1) Total US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming 544,718 67,445 - 612,163 Others 24,031 14,351 - 38,382 Total net revenues 568,749 81,796 - 650,545 Cost of revenues(2) (373,534 ) (66,227 ) - (439,761 ) Gross profit 195,215 15,569 - 210,784 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (51,281 ) (11,445 ) - (62,726 ) Sales and marketing expenses (88,945 ) (17,330 ) - (106,275 ) General and administrative expenses (20,959 ) (18,715 ) - (39,674 ) Total operating expenses (161,185 ) (47,490 ) - (208,675 ) Other income 4,024 731 - 4,755 Operating income (loss) 38,054 (31,190 ) - 6,864 Interest expenses (393 ) (3,392 ) 335 (3,450 ) Interest income and investment income 344 24,453 (335 ) 24,462 Foreign currency exchange losses, net (2,689 ) (1,087 ) - (3,776 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative 1 - - 1 Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - (26,708 ) - (26,708 ) Loss on fair value change of investments - (12,549 ) - (12,549 ) Income (loss) before income tax expenses 35,317 (50,473 ) - (15,156 ) Income tax expenses (2,451 ) (1,764 ) - (4,215 ) Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 32,866 (52,237 ) - (19,371 ) Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes - 23,496 - 23,496 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 32,866 (28,741 ) - 4,125

(1) The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between Bigo and all other segments.



(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Bigo All other Total US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 915 639 1,554 Research and development expenses 2,579 2,740 5,319 Sales and marketing expenses (7 ) 150 143 General and administrative expenses 669 1,208 1,877

JOYY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Bigo All other Total US$ US$ US$ Operating income (loss) 38,054 (31,190 ) 6,864 Share-based compensation expenses 4,156 4,737 8,893 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 1,163 12,388 Impairment of investments - 3,133 3,133 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 53,435 (22,157 ) 31,278 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 32,866 (28,741 ) 4,125 Share-based compensation expenses 4,156 4,737 8,893 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 1,163 12,388 Impairment of investments - 3,133 3,133 Loss on fair value change of investments - 12,549 12,549 Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - 26,708 26,708 Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments - (35,682 ) (35,682 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative (1 ) - (1 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value - 714 714 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 1,388 (2,153 ) (765 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations 49,634 (17,572 ) 32,062

JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Bigo All other(1) Elimination(2) Total US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming 488,172 51,564 - 539,736 Others 20,916 7,582 - 28,498 Total net revenues 509,088 59,146 - 568,234 Cost of revenues(3) (351,142 ) (50,556 ) - (401,698 ) Gross profit 157,946 8,590 - 166,536 Operating expenses(3) Research and development expenses (47,069 ) (22,754 ) - (69,823 ) Sales and marketing expenses (130,380 ) (16,000 ) - (146,380 ) General and administrative expenses (20,913 ) (14,512 ) - (35,425 ) Total operating expenses (198,362 ) (53,266 ) - (251,628 ) Other income 534 759 - 1,293 Operating loss (39,882 ) (43,917 ) - (83,799 ) Interest expenses (1,779 ) (18,789 ) 939 (19,629 ) Interest income and investment income 41 28,968 (939 ) 28,070 Foreign currency exchange losses, net (8,049 ) (204 ) - (8,253 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt and derivative (281 ) (3,506 ) - (3,787 ) Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - (35,859 ) - (35,859 ) Gain on fair value change of investments - 18,791 - 18,791 Loss before income tax expenses (49,950 ) (54,516 ) - (104,466 ) Income tax benefits (expense) 4,840 (13,436 ) - (8,596 ) Loss before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes (45,110 ) (67,952 ) - (113,062 ) Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes - (6,411 ) - (6,411 ) Net loss from continuing operations (45,110 ) (74,363 ) - (119,473 )

(1) As a result of the definitive agreements entered into with Baidu on the sale of YY Live, YY Live is represented as discontinued operations. YY segment is renamed as "all other" segment and has been recast to exclude the financial numbers of YY Live.



(2) The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between Bigo and all other segments.



(3) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Bigo All other Total US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 1,040 658 1,698 Research and development expenses 7,603 1,516 9,119 Sales and marketing expenses 234 190 424 General and administrative expenses 13,699 977 14,676

JOYY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)