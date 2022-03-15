Sharkfi Finance - in the Crypto World, be a Shark

Singapore, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMB Finance - The first algorithmic stablecoin in the Fantom ecosystem, pegged to the price of 1 FTM Token via seigniorage.

Some of the strengths of the Tomb project that almost everyone is probably already aware of, such as: The TOMB token used in the rapidly growing Fantom ecosystem - so the users , the community, the audiences, the developer.... are very strong especially for an extremely large user base. In fact, the pieces in Fantom's DeFi are also quite complete, the pieces have the effect of creating value and influencing each other and always bringing sustainable value to each other. The actual result can be seen that TOMB Token price spiked to over $2 as Fantom kept hitting ATH levels (nearly x10), while TSHARE price surged to a staggering $4,985.80 and shows no sign of stopping.

Following the successes of Tomb Finance, SHARKFI FINANCE was born as a more complete version, giving you more investment opportunities in the future. The project hopes to bring a more quality user community with the improvements and further developments of SHARKFI FINANCE.

Similar to Tomb, SHARKFI FINANCE will be built and developed in the Fantom ecosystem, pegged to the price of 1 FTM Token through the seigniorage* mechanism.

* Seigniorage Model: Algorithmic Stablecoins using the Seigniorage Model have more than 1 token, usually 2 or 3 tokens. The first token is pegged at a specific price (usually $1), the remaining tokens will have different strategies to increase or decrease the supply as the price of the first token increases or down from the fixed price (usually $1).

The stablecoin algorithm can be understood as a stablecoin with a simple elastic supply and demand mechanism that equalizes the price at a specific level (usually $1), but in this case the SAFI Token is pegged to 1 FTM coin. The supply adjustment mechanism of SAFI Token will increase or decrease its price in accordance with the price of FTM Token.

SHARKFI FINANCE also runs on Fantom with 3 tokens: SAFI - FSHARE - FBOND but the fee is much lower than other projects.

$SAFI : the algorithmic token of SHARKFI FINANCE pegged to FTM through seigniorage.

* Use as the medium of exchange and an alternative to FTM.

$FSHARE : Token that measures the value of the SHARKFI Protocol

* Stake to receive $SAFI in Masonry.

* Participate in governance.

$FBOND : Token that helps incentivize changes in SHARKFI supply

* Earn from arbitrary opportunities.

* Maintain the price of $SAFI

You can earn a lot with just a tip :

If $SAFI is UNDER the peg

1 Buy $SAFI and exchange it for FBOND. If you are LP'ing, you can break the LP to exchange $SAFI for $FBOND, and use the remaining $FTM to buy $SAFI to also exchange for $FBOND. Now you have a big fat bag of $FBOND, and you've also helped bring $SAFI back above peg so that the Masonry can resume printing.

2️ Sell $FBOND for a redemption bonus once $SAFI is back to normal or above the peg (above 1.1 TWAP).

We appreciate early birds of the SHARKFI FINANCE . It also means that those who come first will have a better chance of making much more profit as we can buy SAFI at a lower price than ever before.

Here, we provide some background information about :

KEY Metrics SAFI

• Token name : SAFI

• Ticker : SAFI

• Blockchain : Fantom

• Token type : Utility



KEY Metrics FSHARE

• Token name : FSHARE

• Ticker : FSHARE

• Blockchain : Fantom

• Token type : Utility, Governance



KEY Metrics FBOND

• Token name : FBOND

• Ticker : FBOND

SHARKFI Finance grows in tandem with Fantom's development. Especially TVL of SHARKFI FINANCE will have a strong leap. Users will receive huge profits up to hundreds day by day. The objective of the project is pretty obvious: To support the Fantom token - FTM. It is evident that the SHARFI FINANCE token really helps the FTM token in general and the Fantom ecosystem in particular. More use cases and applications from the project can be expected to come online really soon, which can have a beneficial impact on Fantom.

Launching Date : 14 March 2022

