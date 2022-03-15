Smart Cities Security Watch: AI Cameras + Alert Systems Debut at ISC West

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICS West 2022, running March 22 - 25, is the largest security trade show in the US. This show has introduced many of the most creative ideas in security, incorporating concepts like robotics, AI and innovations for smart cities.



This year, OneScreen will debut three original product lines in physical security for education and enterprise customers:

Security Cameras, including AI-enhanced models made with Qualcomm Technologies in partnership with BKAV;



MeerKatSafe, a real-time alert and location service; and



the Screen Skills Guru app, for on-demand tech help & training.

OneScreen CEO, Sufian Munir, observed, “Every second counts in an emergency. Every detail matters. We’ve built these security product lines as part of our wider mission to knock down barriers to communication. The OneScreen name stands for the highest quality standards in innovative technology that brings people together.”

Introducing the cameras, Brian Stobbe, Director of Security Sales at OneScreen, said, “The best technologies are those you don’t see because they are so essential to your daily life. OneScreen is moving out ahead of the curve to turn the possible into the practical.”

OneScreen MeerKatSafe is an alert/location service that directs responders to precisely where they are needed in an emergency. “When someone needs help, MeerKatSafe is the way to make that call — right now, from wherever you are,” explained Kevin Talentino, CEO of OneScreen distributor VTI.

The third product OneScreen will unveil is the Screen Skills Gurus app, providing all their customers with free, unlimited tech help & training, 24 hours/day, 5 days/week via video, audio or real-time chat.

Details on all three will be revealed on the OneScreen website on March 22, 2022.

Contact:

Kelly Bolton

kelly@onescreensolutions.com

+1 858-552-0290

About OneScreen

OneScreen is a complete smart city technology provider with expertise in security, video collaboration and AI. OneScreen has led the market for more than a decade with advances in A/V, collaboration and EdTech. From the classroom to the conference room, OneScreen builds smarter, more secure solutions: touchscreens, software, AI cameras and more. Based in San Diego, CA, OneScreen has offices in Canada, Mexico, Pakistan, Colombia, and the UAE.