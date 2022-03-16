New Castle,United States , March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



A brand new report entitled, ‘Top-Tier Partners Bringing GameFi to the Masses’ has been released and published by Arcade, an authority website in the NFT gaming niche. The 2-minute article examines the benefits of the successful partnership between Arcade and Solana Ventures. The complete article can be found at Arcade/Blog.

According to the report, Arcade chose to align with Solana because they are the fastest blockchain globally. This, combined with Arcade’s philosophy of “It Pays To Play” and dedication to lowering the barrier of entry to Play-To-Earn games and rewards, made a strong fit for Arcade, the leading infrastructure for GameFi.

Below is a portion of the piece, which neatly exemplifies what has been stated above:

‘Arcade feels Solana Ventures is a solid partnership to help build on its philosophy of “It Pays To Play.” Their mission is to accelerate the growth of the Solana blockchain and adjacent ecosystems by providing capital to the most promising teams building in the crypto ecosystem. Therefore, Solana is a strong fit for Arcade.’

CEO of Arcade, Josh Poole, says: “The aim of the article is, first and foremost, to announce this great association which will bring several benefits to the NFT community, and second to give a brief background of Solana Ventures.”

About Solana:

Solana is the fastest blockchain in the world and the fastest-growing ecosystem in crypto, with thousands of projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, Web3, and more. It has a theoretical limit of 710,000 transactions per second, making this perfect for the GameFi space.

Arcade has been a provider of in-depth articles for NFT gaming enthusiasts and people in general for almost three months now.

Current and future customers are invited to learn more about the joint venture and how they will benefit by visiting the website at https://arcade2earn.io

Once again, the complete article is available in full at Arcade/Blog.



Website: https://arcade2earn.io





