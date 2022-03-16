DecentWorld: Changing the Digital World with a Swiss-Built Metaverse

ZUG, Switzerland, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Brand new Swiss blockchain-based metaverse platform DecentWorld has the ambitious goal of digitizing the entire world, and providing users the ability to invest in the metaverse by buying digital real estate.

The elusive metaverse was envisioned to span both the digital and physical worlds, acting as a gateway to various digital experiences. Even if the reality of the metaverse doesn't live up to the expectations created by science fiction, it is bound to generate trillions of dollars in value as a new medium for content.

"NFT, blockchain, metaverse, and virtual real estate are the themes that come together into a bigger idea of immersive digital worlds that will redefine how we understand reality. It is going to be the next chapter for the technology industry. And DecentWorld is proud to be part of the process by contributing to the innovation and the future of the tech world," the team behind the project noted.

On the DecentWorld metaverse platform, players can find a digitized version of almost every single street in the world. Not only can players find any location they desire, but they can also acquire and hold full, certified ownership of it. If the Street users looking to purchase are not minted yet, a special request to mint it can be done by a simple tap.

Digital real estate ownership is achieved using NFT technology and carefully designed certificates that prove an asset's authenticity. The creators of DecentWorld stress that the key to a successful metaverse lies in creating its ecosystem and facilitating co-creation. DecentWorld empowers its users to participate in a high-value internal economy powered by the clean, carbon-neutral blockchain.

DWRLD is the native token that fuels the metaverse platform, and through collecting the different NFTs of the world, the creators of DecentWorld will enable users to contribute to the economy and generate yield.

About DecentWorld

