Changes to the management board of Inbank

On 14 March 2022, the Supervisory Board of AS Inbank elected Ivar Kurvits as a member of the Management Board effective from 16 March 2022. The Supervisory Board also passed a decision to recall Benas Pavlauskas, Piret Paulus and Jaanus Kõusaar from their position as members of the Management Board effective 15 March 2022.

Ivar Kurvits will join the Management Board from his position as Head of HR and Legal at Inbank, where he has worked since 2016. In 2010–2015, he worked as General Counsel in Eesti Energia and between 2005–2009 as an Attorney at Law at Sorainen law firm. Ivar Kurvits owns 63,704 Inbank shares. His area of ​​responsibility as a member of the Management Board is the management of Inbank's support units.

Piret Paulus will take a 6-month sabbatical until 15 October 2022.

The five-member Management Board of Inbank AS also includes Chairman of the Board Priit Põldoja, CFO Marko Varik, Head of Baltic Business Margus Kastein and Head of CEE Business Maciej Pieczkowski.

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,600 active partners and 804,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550

