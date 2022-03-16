Ensu – Ex. reverse Share Split Today

Reference is made to the reverse share split that was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the “Company”) on 24 February 2022.
Issuer name: Ensurge Micropower ASA
Ex. date: 16 March 2022
Type of corporate action: Reverse share split
For further information, please contact:
Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com (mailto:stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com)
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72
Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com (mailto:kevin.barber@ensurge.com)
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations in Euronext Oslo Børs Rule Book II.