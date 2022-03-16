Global Digital Policing Market Size - Forecast to 2027

Brooklyn, New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Policing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 10.2% from 2022 and 2027. The digital policing market is largely driven by the growing number of cities across the globe, rising urban population, increasing investment in smart city infrastructure and solutions, and the rising number of anti-social elements in urban centers.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Policing Market - Forecast to 2027”





Key Market Insights

Social media platforms are also increasingly offering new avenues of engagement between citizens and law enforcement

Proactive action driven by data analytics helps police officers to deter criminal activity with increased patrol and police activity in at-risk areas during specific times, all determined by data analysis

The growing demand for data analytics to improve patrol patterns to improve response times and deter crime is expected to enhance the growth of the market

The data tracing & management segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application

The on-premises segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on the deployment mode

Accenture, Promise, Inc, Mark43, ShotSpotter, GrayShift, ANDE, Trumania, Colt, Metrc, SPIDR Tech, TechPolice, and Suburbs of Surveillance, among others, are the key players in the digital policing market





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Gunshot Detection Solutions

Data Tracking & Management

Jail Population Management

Digital Forensics Diagnostics

Data Verification

Drone Defense Solution

Others



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Solutions

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Cloud

On-premises

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





