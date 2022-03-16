Global Digital Policing Market Size - Forecast to 2027

Accenture, Promise, Inc, Mark43, ShotSpotter, GrayShift, ANDE, Trumania, Colt, Metrc, SPIDR Tech, TechPolice, and Suburbs of Surveillance, among others, are the key players in the digital policing market.

Global Market Estimates

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Policing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 10.2% from 2022 and 2027. The digital policing market is largely driven by the growing number of cities across the globe, rising urban population, increasing investment in smart city infrastructure and solutions, and the rising number of anti-social elements in urban centers.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Digital Policing Market - Forecast to 2027 


Key Market Insights

  • Social media platforms are also increasingly offering new avenues of engagement between citizens and law enforcement
  • Proactive action driven by data analytics helps police officers to deter criminal activity with increased patrol and police activity in at-risk areas during specific times, all determined by data analysis
  • The growing demand for data analytics to improve patrol patterns to improve response times and deter crime is expected to enhance the growth of the market
  • The data tracing & management segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application
  • The on-premises segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on the deployment mode
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/digital-policing-market-3710


Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Gunshot Detection Solutions
  • Data Tracking & Management
  • Jail Population Management
  • Digital Forensics Diagnostics
  • Data Verification
  • Drone Defense Solution
  • Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Solutions
  • Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Cloud
  • On-premises

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

