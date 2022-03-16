On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 9 March 2022 to 15 March 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|13,000
|175.08
|2,276,055.00
|9 March 2022
|3,500
|185.23
|648,305.00
|10 March 2022
|3,500
|187.43
|656,005.00
|11 March 2022
|4,000
|188.94
|755,760.00
|14 March 2022
|4,000
|186.49
|745,960.00
|15 March 2022
|4,500
|182.19
|819,855.00
|Total
|19,500
|185.94
|3,625,885.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|32,500
|181.60
|5,901,940.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 624,496 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.47 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com
Attachments
- 475 - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
- 475 - Appendix - Specification - 09.03.2022 to 15.03.2022