Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

| Source: Adevinta ASA Adevinta ASA

Barcelona, SPAIN

Oslo, 16 March 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 24 February 2022

The duration of the first tranche buy-back programme: No longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the first tranche buy-back programme: Up to 4,000,000 shares

From 8 March 2022 until 15 March 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 1,535,639 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 91.96 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average
share price (NOK)		Total transaction
value (NOK)
8 Mar 2022243,78088.630421,606,319
9 Mar 2022251,30095.955424,113,592
10 Mar 2022256,59294.926824,357,457
11 Mar 2022259,46394.446824,505,450
14 Mar 2022263,83891.229524,069,809
15 Mar 2022260,66686.591222,571,382
Previously disclosed buybacks
under the programme (accumulated)		1,524,06189.2142135,967,808
Total buybacks under the programme3,059,70090.5944277,191,817







The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 3,714,436 own shares, corresponding to 0.30% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Attachments

20220315 - Appendix ADE BuyBack