Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 16 March 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 24 February 2022
The duration of the first tranche buy-back programme: No longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the first tranche buy-back programme: Up to 4,000,000 shares
From 8 March 2022 until 15 March 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 1,535,639 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 91.96 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|8 Mar 2022
|243,780
|88.6304
|21,606,319
|9 Mar 2022
|251,300
|95.9554
|24,113,592
|10 Mar 2022
|256,592
|94.9268
|24,357,457
|11 Mar 2022
|259,463
|94.4468
|24,505,450
|14 Mar 2022
|263,838
|91.2295
|24,069,809
|15 Mar 2022
|260,666
|86.5912
|22,571,382
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the programme (accumulated)
|1,524,061
|89.2142
|135,967,808
|Total buybacks under the programme
|3,059,700
|90.5944
|277,191,817
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 3,714,436 own shares, corresponding to 0.30% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment