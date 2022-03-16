Hernia Repair Devices Market to hit USD 6.6 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global hernia repair devices market value is projected to cross USD 6.6 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The adoption of robotic surgery in hernia repair procedures over the recent years has propelled the business expansion.

Robotic hernia repair surgery has recently emerged as an alternative to minimally invasive hernia repair procedure. The proposed advantages of robotic hernia surgery include relatively lower postoperative pain associated with suturing mesh for fixation and enhanced surgeon ergonomics. The use of robotic platform adds high-definition visualization and articulating equipment making the hernia repair procedure more refined while obtaining a critical view that leads to lower recurrence rate and complications. Thus, several clinical benefits and ongoing technological improvements in robotic hernia repair surgery is expected to drive its adoption rate.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5222



Hernia repair devices market from hernia mesh segment surpassed USD 3,090 million in 2021 owing to technological advancements in hernia meshes that reduces the risk of infection & post-surgical complications. The advent of hybrid mesh that combines the capabilities and desired characteristics of both biologic & synthetic materials offers several advantages, while minimizing the drawbacks. Recently, researchers developed a hybrid mesh composed of lightweight macroporous polypropylene encompassed in 8-ply porcine SIS. The biologic component of the product shield’s the synthetic counterpart from potential infection while retaining the mechanical strength offered by the synthetic component. Thus, technological advancements offering several advantages & minimizing drawbacks is set to positively influence the market outlook.





Some major findings of the hernia repair devices market report include:

Growing prevalence of hernia is expected to drive the market expansion.

Increasing adoption of robotic surgery in hernia repair procedures is set to amplify the industry landscape.

Competitors are focusing on strategic product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.

Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with 330 market data tables & 16 figures & charts from the report, “Hernia Repair Devices Market Analysis By Product (Hernia Mesh {Biologic, Synthetic}, Fixation Devices {Tack, Sutures, Glue Applicators}), Procedure (Open Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, Robotic Surgery), Hernia Type (Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia {Umbilical Hernia, Incisional Hernia, Epigastric Hernia}, Femoral Hernia), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/hernia-repair-devices-market



Hernia repair devices market from robotic surgery segment exceeded USD 99 million in 2021 and is set to register 5.2% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. This growth is majorly attributed to the increasing adoption of robotic surgery in hernia repair procedures. Robotic surgery is a novel surgical approach employed in hernia repair procedures in which the surgeon uses a console and operates the surgical equipment using the console. Robotic surgery provides certain clinical benefits including the use of three-dimensional imaging system that provides clear images of the inside of the abdomen that aids in detection of smaller scars & assists in delivering higher precision with less pain. This surgery is also used for smaller hernia repairs as well as for reconstruction of the abdominal wall.

Clinics segment is predicted to surpass USD 939 million by 2028 driven by the rising number of clinics pertaining to increased patient preference for convenience and affordability. Moreover, clinics deliver immediate assistance and high-quality facilities, providing optimal treatment outcomes along with affordability. The availability of a complete range of treatments incorporating advanced technology to cater to the hernia patients is projected to augment the adoption of hernia repair devices in clinics.

China hernia repair devices market is likely to reach USD 367 million by 2028. This high market share is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of hernia, high number of hernia surgeries, and adoption of novel mesh devices in the country. Owing to the high prevalence of inguinal hernia, the number of hernia repair surgeries is increasing. Additionally, the rapidly surging geriatric population is set to accelerate the market revenue as the elderly population is increasingly prone to medical conditions including hernia.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5222



Some of the major market players operating in the hernia repair devices industry are Medtronic, Ethicon (J&J), Becton Dickenson & Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, CooperSurgical (The Cooper Companies), Baxter International, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, W.L. Gore & Associates, AbbVie (Allergan), and DynaMesh (FEG Textiltechnik) among others. These players are engaged in implementing numerous strategic initiatives such as collaborations, product launches, research activities to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



