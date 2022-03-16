Investor Strategy Day

| Source: Allkem Limited Allkem Limited

Brisbane, AUSTRALIA

BRISBANE, Australia, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) (“Allkem” or “the Company”) is hosting a Strategy Day for investors on Tuesday, 5 April 2022. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and members of the executive team will provide a detailed presentation of the Company’s growth strategy.

The webcast briefing will commence at 9:00 am AEST (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne time). Investors are invited to pre-register and view the webcast on Allkem’s website, www.allkem.co.

Written questions may be submitted via the webcast and a recording will also be made available.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

