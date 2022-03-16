FLSmidth secures order to supply new shiploader to Gladstone Ports Corporations (GPC)

FLSmidth has been awarded the contract to build Gladstone Ports Corporation’s (GPC) new shiploader 1 on site in Queensland, Australia. The contract also includes the decommissioning of the old shiploader, which will be done in a safe and sustainable manner.

The deal has been booked in Q1 2022 and is valued at approximately DKK225 million.

The new shiploader will replace GPC’s existing shiploader 1, which has loaded bulk material onto ships for 43 years. As part of the contract, FLSmidth will build the new shiploader within Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Port Central Precinct, where it will then be transferred via a heavy lift ship a short distance to its new home for operation.

The award comes after GPC’s Board approved the project and endorsement was provided by the Queensland Government to proceed with the project. FLSmidth and its antecedent companies have supplied Gladstone Ports with the two other existing shiploaders at the port.

FLSmidth’s Regional President Tamer Eid said: “We are delighted to have been selected by Gladstone Ports Corporation to supply a shiploader to their port operations. A happy, returning customer proves the value and efficiency delivered by FLSmidth and underlines our strong position in the bulk material handling arena. The shiploader will be fully compliant to Australian standards, meet all technical specifications for load limits and will be produced locally in Gladstone.”

GPC Chair, Dr Anthony Lynham, added that the shiploader project was a significant achievement for local and regional manufacturing: “Traditionally, machines of this size are constructed overseas and imported into Australia, so to be able to have FLSmidth build one right here at our Port Central Precinct is a win for manufacturing in our state and a win for local jobs. It not only shows confidence in future market demand for exports, but it’s great news in terms of local and regional jobs, trade capacity, and the region’s prosperity as GPC plans for the next 50 years.”

The contract commenced in March 2022 with a scheduled completion date of Q2 2024.





