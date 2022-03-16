English Finnish

VILLE PELTONEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED ROBIT CORPORATION'S INTERIM CFO MARCH 16, 2022

Ville Peltonen has been nominated as Interim CFO in Robit Plc. He joined the company as Group controller in January 2020. Peltonen has been responsible for the company's global accounting and group reporting.

The CFO position was vacated when Arto Halonen, the company's former CFO, was appointed the company's CEO as of March 15, 2022.

Ville Peltonen will be from this day on also a member of the company's Management Team.

“It is my pleasure to have Ville as a close working partner. Ville is a precisive and competent financial management expert,” says Arto Halonen.





