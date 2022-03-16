ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 MARCH 2022 AT 10.00 AM
VILLE PELTONEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED ROBIT CORPORATION'S INTERIM CFO MARCH 16, 2022
Ville Peltonen has been nominated as Interim CFO in Robit Plc. He joined the company as Group controller in January 2020. Peltonen has been responsible for the company's global accounting and group reporting.
The CFO position was vacated when Arto Halonen, the company's former CFO, was appointed the company's CEO as of March 15, 2022.
Ville Peltonen will be from this day on also a member of the company's Management Team.
“It is my pleasure to have Ville as a close working partner. Ville is a precisive and competent financial management expert,” says Arto Halonen.
Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 8 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.