Aktia's Annual Report 2021 published

Aktia has today published its Annual Report 2021. The report is available at www.aktia.com/en/aktias-year-2021 . The Annual Report comprises Aktia's business review, the corporate responsibility report, the report by the Board of Directors, the financial statements for 2021, and the corporate governance report. Aktia’s non-financial report is included in the report by the Board of Directors.

Aktia’s Pillar III Report 2021 and Remuneration Report 2021 for the governing bodies of Aktia Bank Plc have also been published at the same time. All documents are available on the company website www.aktia.com.

The report by the Board of Directors, the financial statements, corporate governance report and remuneration report are available in Finnish, Swedish and English. Aktia's business review and corporate responsibility report and Pillar III Report are available in English

The financial statements are published in accordance with the ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) reporting requirements (in Swedish). In line with the ESEF reporting requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm KPMG has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Aktia’s ESEF financial statements.

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2021 amounted to EUR 15.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

