Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10, Koskenkorva

Panostaja Oyj Major shareholders announcements, flagging March 16, 2022 at 10.00 a.m.

Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10

Panostaja Oyj has on 15 March 2022 received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, that Matti Koskenkorva’s holding of the shares and votes has decreased the threshold of five (5) percent on 15 March 2022.

Issuing company and its business ID: Panostaja Oyj, 0585148-8

Complete name and business ID of the shareholder: Matti Koskenkorva

Basis of announcement: Disposal of Shares

Matti Koskenkorva % shares and voting rights % shares and voting rights through other finance instruments Total % shares and voting rights Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 2,17 % 0 2,17 % 53.333.110 Share in previous flagging notification 12,22 % 0 12,22 %



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed. Shares and voting rights:

ISIN-Code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights PNA1V FI0009800379 Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Matti Koskenkorva 1.158.903 0 2,17 % 0 Total

1.158.903 2,17 %





Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO

+358 40 527 6311



