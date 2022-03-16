Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions March 16, 2022 at 10.00 am.
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Treindex Oy
|Legal Person
|Position:
|Closely associated person
|Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
|Name:
|Koskenkorva Mikko
|Position:
|Member of the Board/Deputy member
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20220315174736_20
|Issuer
|Name:
|Panostaja Oyj
|LEI:
|743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2022-03-15
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009800379
|Volume:
|5469798
|Unit price:
|0.00000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|5469798
|Volume weighted average price:
|0.00000 Euro
PANOSTAJA OYJ
For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311
www.panostaja.fi/en/