Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions

| Source: Panostaja Oyj Panostaja Oyj

Tampere, FINLAND

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions   March 16, 2022 at 10.00 am.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Treindex OyLegal Person
Position:Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name:Koskenkorva Mikko
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
 
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20220315174736_20
   
Issuer
Name:Panostaja Oyj
LEI:743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2022-03-15
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009800379
 
Volume:5469798
Unit price:0.00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:5469798
Volume weighted average price:0.00000 Euro

For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311
www.panostaja.fi/en/