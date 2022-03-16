Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10, Treindex

Panostaja Oyj Major shareholders announcements, flagging March 16, 2022 at 10.00 a.m.
Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10
Panostaja Oyj has on 15 March 2022 received a flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the ownership of Treindex Oy and its controlled Oy Koskenkorva Ab has exceeded twenty (20) per cent on 15 March 2022. The flagging obligation has arisen following the acquisition of control of Oy Koskenkorva Ab by Treindex Oy.
Issuing company and its business ID: Panostaja Oyj, 0585148-8
Complete name of the shareholder: Treindex Oy
Basis of announcement: Acquisition of Shares
Total position of Treindex subject to the notification:
|Treindex Oy
|% shares and voting rights
|% shares and voting rights through other finance instruments
|Total % shares and voting rights
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|23,99 %
|0
|23,99 %
|53.333.110
|Share in previous flagging notification
|13,74 %
|0
|13,74 %
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed.
Shares and voting rights:
|Class / type of shares
ISIN-Code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|PNA1V FI0009800379
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|7.326.200
|5.469.798
|13,74 %
|10,26 %
|Total
|12.795.998
|23,99 %
Panostaja Oyj
Tapio Tommila
CEO
+358 40 527 6311