Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10, Treindex

| Source: Panostaja Oyj Panostaja Oyj

Tampere, FINLAND

Panostaja Oyj Major shareholders announcements, flagging   March 16, 2022 at 10.00 a.m.


Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10

Panostaja Oyj has on 15 March 2022 received a flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the ownership of Treindex Oy and its controlled Oy Koskenkorva Ab has exceeded twenty (20) per cent on 15 March 2022. The flagging obligation has arisen following the acquisition of control of Oy Koskenkorva Ab by Treindex Oy.

Issuing company and its business ID: Panostaja Oyj, 0585148-8
Complete name of the shareholder: Treindex Oy
Basis of announcement: Acquisition of Shares
Total position of Treindex subject to the notification:


Treindex Oy% shares and voting rights% shares and voting rights through other finance instrumentsTotal % shares and voting rightsTotal number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached23,99 %023,99 %53.333.110
Share in previous flagging notification13,74 %013,74 % 


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed.

Shares and voting rights:

Class / type of shares
ISIN-Code

Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights

PNA1V FI0009800379Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
 7.326.2005.469.79813,74 %10,26 %
     
Total12.795.99823,99 %
   

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila
CEO
+358 40 527 6311