Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10, Treindex

English Finnish

Panostaja Oyj Major shareholders announcements, flagging March 16, 2022 at 10.00 a.m.



Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10

Panostaja Oyj has on 15 March 2022 received a flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the ownership of Treindex Oy and its controlled Oy Koskenkorva Ab has exceeded twenty (20) per cent on 15 March 2022. The flagging obligation has arisen following the acquisition of control of Oy Koskenkorva Ab by Treindex Oy.

Issuing company and its business ID: Panostaja Oyj, 0585148-8

Complete name of the shareholder: Treindex Oy

Basis of announcement: Acquisition of Shares

Total position of Treindex subject to the notification:





Treindex Oy % shares and voting rights % shares and voting rights through other finance instruments Total % shares and voting rights Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 23,99 % 0 23,99 % 53.333.110 Share in previous flagging notification 13,74 % 0 13,74 %





Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed.



Shares and voting rights:

Class / type of shares

ISIN-Code



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights



PNA1V FI0009800379 Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 7.326.200 5.469.798 13,74 % 10,26 % Total 12.795.998 23,99 %

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO

+358 40 527 6311