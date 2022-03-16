Concrete Chain Saw Market to hit $350 million by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The concrete chain saw market is expected to surpass USD 350 million by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The adoption of light construction equipment including concrete chain saws and cutters for construction activities is augmenting the market growth. The increase in the demand is primarily due to the rise in home construction, non-residential building, and government construction activities.

The construction industry witnessed one of the worst impacts of the pandemic owing to the halting of major infrastructure development projects across the globe in the first half of 2020. Government-imposed lockdowns and restrictions on movement caused delays in the completion of construction projects, creating a huge gap in the demand for heavy & light construction equipment. The demand for new equipment declined in 2020 as contractors & real estate developers switched to rental machines as a result of financial insecurities caused by the pandemic.

A gas-powered concrete saw is primarily used for outdoor work as it does not need an electrical source. This allows its applications in outdoor areas even when electricity is not available. Gas-powered concrete chain saws are powered by gasoline to provide sustained power for longer periods of time. Their ability to make deep cuts in concrete, stone, and masonry will support the market demand.

The growing investments in refurbishment projects of old roads and railways in Japan, China, and India are propelling the concrete chain saw market in the Asia Pacific. For instance, in February 2020, the government of India launched the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for North-East (SARDP-NE). Through this project, the government invested USD 3.3 billion in the refurbishment of around 4,099 km of roads. Companies are launching new products to stay competitive in the market.

Some key findings in the concrete chain saw market report include:

The high power and cutting depth of concrete chain saws as compared to other concrete cutting equipment will supplement their growing market size over 2022 to 2028. Hydraulic and gas concrete chain saws offer high power ranging from anywhere between 3.5 and 6kW, allowing users to make clean cuts in the concrete.





Huge investments in roadbuilding projects in Asian, South American, and African countries to boost road network and connectivity will drive the demand for concrete chain saws in these regions. This large-scale road building and infrastructure development project will create a huge demand for concrete cutting equipment in these regions.





The increasing need for infrastructure inspection and maintenance of high-rise establishments are anticipated to fuel the concrete chain saw market expansion in the Asia Pacific. Recovery from natural disasters coupled with the increasing efforts to address the aging infrastructure is leading to higher adoption of the equipment.





The adoption of light construction equipment including concrete chain saws and cutters for construction activities is stimulating the North America and Europe concrete chain saw market share. The increase in the demand is primarily due to the rise in home construction, non-residential building, and government construction activities.



