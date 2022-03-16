Aerospike’s Rapid Growth Lands the Company a Spot on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike Inc ., the real-time data platform leader, today announced it has been named to the third annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region in the United States. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the Inc. 5000 regional award winners represent the most successful private companies based on growth and hiring across the Pacific region.



With widespread demand for instant information in real time and at scale to meet the demands of today’s Right-Now Economy™, Aerospike’s revenues doubled in 2021, and recurring revenue for Aerospike's Cloud Managed Service grew 450% last year. Globally, Aerospike sales tripled outside North America.

“The reality is that today’s organizations will win or lose business in microseconds if they cannot deliver exceptional customer experiences in real time and at scale,” stated Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “Winning business today requires processing massive amounts of data via a modern real-time data platform.”

By the end of 2021, there were 46 billion devices connected to the internet, and by 2030 it’s estimated to be 125 billion. More devices beget more data, which begets more business opportunities. Those who leverage the most data in an advanced manner, and the fastest, win.

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80%. Market leaders and disruptors like PayPal, Wayfair, Snap, Experian, Airtel, Yahoo, Criteo, Dream11, and Riskified all leverage Aerospike as the real-time data foundation for applications used by millions of customers worldwide. The company has an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5.0, with 100% of respondents saying they would recommend Aerospike per Gartner Peer Insight™ Reviews *.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come.”

Join Us at the Aerospike Summit

Registration is open for Mission Now – The Aerospike 2022 Summit . Network with your peers and hear from industry leaders across the board on how they’re harnessing the power of now by capitalizing on data and fueling exceptional customer experience in the moments that matter.

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional awards are ranked according to percentage of revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

