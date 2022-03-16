GXO Deploys a Fleet of Autonomous Robots in the U.K. and the Netherlands

GXO’s worldwide use of collaborative robots increased 200% in 2021,

enhancing efficiency, productivity and safety

Autonomous Mobile Robots are now integrated into the grocery industry

Modular technology drives increased flexibility for customers that need

to adjust quickly to changes in product lines and consumer demand

LONDON, U.K., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, is using fleets of autonomous mobile robots, or AMRs, to help customers in the 28 countries where GXO operates make significant leaps in productivity and safety. After successfully integrating cobots into operations for ecommerce and retail customers, GXO is now deploying them for grocery and large-item customers. GXO will be introducing a fleet of AMRs in the U.K. and the Netherlands over the next few months.

“Over the past 18 months, we have accelerated our deployment of modular technologies,” said Phil Shaw, GXO Vice President, Centre of Excellence. “Because these AMRs are small and mobile, they have significant advantages over heavier, fixed installations. You can easily add AMRs when volumes increase during peak seasons and then redeploy them elsewhere. During the final quarter of 2021, our use of AMRs helped our customers manage the ongoing shift toward ecommerce in consumer buying behaviour.”

AMRs can boost productivity up to 60% and improve accuracy. AMRs also improve the end-consumer experience. For example, AMRs can reduce the time it takes to process an order, which means GXO customers can extend their cut-off time for receiving orders and still be able to fulfill early delivery for consumers. GXO’s deployment of AMRs also enhances safety, including the reduction of Material Handling Equipment movements in the warehouse.

At warehouses around the world, GXO is ramping up its use of AMRs deploying cobots developed by 6 River Systems, Lowpad, iFollow and Locus. In one 40,000-square-meter distribution center in the Netherlands, GXO is using Lowpad robots to optimize operations in the traditionally manually focused Food & Beverage industry. These AMRs are guided by custom software and routing algorithms designed to optimize the distribution process.

GXO’s industry-leading automation and technology are key differentiators, helping to drive more value-added solutions across an increasing number of verticals. In 2021, the company deployed more than 2,000 new pieces of technology across our sites, up 100% year-over-year. GXO is currently testing 200 new technologies from around 100 new suppliers.

To watch a short video of a Lowpad AMR in action, click here.

