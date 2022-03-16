Ambarella and Helm.ai Announce High-End ADAS Software Integration

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and MENLO PARK, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor and software company, and Helm.ai , a developer of next-generation AI software, today announced a new perception software release for the Ambarella CVflow® AI SoC architecture that makes Helm.ai’s high-end advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) software available to the strong ecosystem of customers and partners built around the Ambarella platform. This new integration allows both companies to rapidly iterate on technical approaches that meet the latest automotive market needs, while offering combined hardware and software solutions to joint customers.







“We found it easy to integrate into Ambarella’s CVflow hardware, and this platform has enabled us to dramatically lower power consumption while achieving new benchmarks in overall system efficiency for running our cutting edge, high-end ADAS software,” said Helm.ai CEO Vlad Voroninski. “Ambarella’s CV2FS automotive grade SoC platform achieves cutting edge performance for a 5.5 TOPS solution when running our software. We are also planning to port our software to the latest CV3 domain controller SoC family as part of the ongoing offerings for our joint customers and partners.”

Helm.ai and Ambarella first demonstrated the initial integration of Helm.ai technology at CES 2020. At this year’s event, the two companies demonstrated an integration of the Helm.ai full 360° surround-view camera perception stack for L2+/L3 and autonomous driving on Ambarella’s automotive grade CV2FS SoCs. Today’s new integration leverages all hardware capabilities of the Ambarella CVflow architecture to optimize the performance of Helm.ai’s AI algorithms while meeting the accuracy goals expected from an automotive grade solution.

“Helm.ai’s novel approach to training AI systems for computer vision, called Deep Teaching, offers far-reaching implications for the future of computer vision and autonomous driving, as well as other industries such as robotics, aviation, manufacturing and even retail,” said Ambarella President and CEO Fermi Wang. “This new integration combines Helm.ai’s high-end ADAS software and our CV2FS automotive grade AI SoC platform to offer industry-leading performance per watt. In the next stage of this collaboration, we are using Ambarella’s scalable CVflow platform to port Helm.ai’s advanced ADAS software onto our new CV3 SoC for single-chip perception of multiple sensors. This central domain controller SoC family can simultaneously process HD radar and vision captures, while providing fusion and path planning for ADAS to L4 autonomous vehicles.”

About Helm.ai

Helm.ai is building the next generation of AI software for high-end ADAS, L4 autonomous driving and robotics. Founded in November 2016 in Menlo Park, CA, the company has re-envisioned the way AI software is built to make truly scalable autonomous driving a reality. For more information on Helm.ai, including its products, SDK and open career opportunities, visit https://www.helm.ai/ or find Helm.ai on LinkedIn .

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and central processing systems to extract valuable data from high-resolution video and radar streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

All brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Ambarella reserves the right to alter product and service offerings, specifications, and pricing at any time without notice.

