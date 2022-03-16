Marel: 2021 Annual Report – a 360° view of Marel

English Icelandic

Marel has published its 2021 Annual Report.



The aim is to provide the reader with a 360° view of Marel and how we deliver growth globally, digitally and sustainably. The food value chain is undergoing a transformation. With excellence at every angle, innovation at every turn, and unity all around, Marel is in pole position to fulfill its vision to transform the way food is processed.

The annual report is digital, complete with interactive content, videos and customer stories showcasing our milestones in 2021. Marel is the only pure play provider of full-line solutions, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. In 2021, Marel delivered EUR 1.4 billion in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production.

Read the 2021 annual report on www.marel.com/ar.

Virtual Annual General Meeting

The virtual only Annual General Meeting is held later today, Wednesday 16 March 2022 at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET. The meeting will be conducted in English.

The meeting’s agenda, final proposals and relevant materials are available on www.marel.com/agm.

If you experience any problems registering or have questions regarding the meeting, please contact us through agm@marel.com or by telephone during business hours: +354 563 8205 (weekdays 09:00-16:00 GMT).

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Marel has around 7,000 employees in over 30 countries. In 2021, Marel delivered EUR 1.4 billion in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in 2019.