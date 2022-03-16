Thailand Water Purifier RO, UF, UV, Media, Nanofiltration) Markets Report 2022: Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.98% to Reach Approx 400 Million by 2027

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Water Purifier Market, By Type (Counter Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount & Others {Tankless, Smart Purifier, etc.}), By Technology (RO, UF, UV, Media & Others {Nanofiltration, etc.}), By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thailand Water Purifier Market stood at USD247.72 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% in the forecast period to reach around USD401.24 million by 2027F.

The rise in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of consuming healthy drinking water, rapid urbanization, and the growing number of contaminated water bodies in the country are the primary factors driving the demand for the Thailand Water Purifier Market.



The surge in prevalence of water-borne diseases makes the consumers adopt preventive measures and focus on drinking clean water. The water purifier is affordable to procure safe drinking water for daily use.

The government is taking steps to reduce the level of pollutants present in the water bodies and spread awareness about proper sanitation and hygiene benefits upon an individual's health. Initiatives taken by the leading authorities to build a broadband network to increase internet penetration in the country are expected to affect the Thailand Water Purifier Market positively.

With growing access to the internet, consumers are having increased access to online sales channels, fueling the e-commerce market. Availability of alternate sales channels and the ease of purchasing water purifiers through online platforms owing to quick doorstep facility and easy exchange is expected to accelerate the sales of water purifiers in the forecast period.



The Thailand Water Purifier Market is segmented into type, technology, sales channel, company, and regional distribution. Based on type, the market is divided into counter-top, under sink, faucet mount & others. Counter-top water purifier type is expected to capture the largest market share in the forecast period. They are expected to witness huge sales owing to their easy installation, compact size, and cost-effectiveness.



Major market players operating in the Thailand Water Purifier Market:

Thiensurat Public Company Limited

Mazuma Thailand Company Limited

Coway Thailand Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd.

Amway Thailand Ltd.

Smart Electronic Supply Co., Ltd.

Filter Mart Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Management (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Aqua Cheme Co., Ltd.

Filter Vision Public Company Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Thailand Water Purifier Market, By Type:

Counter-Top

Under Sink

Faucet Mount

Others

Thailand Water Purifier Market, By Technology:

RO

UF

UV

Media

Others

Thailand Water Purifier Market, By Sales Channel:

Retail

Distributor

Direct

E-Commerce

Others

Thailand Water Purifier Market, By Region:

Bangkok

North East Region

Southern Region

Northern Region

Eastern Region

Western Region

Central Region.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mcum8t

Attachment