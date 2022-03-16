Heat Pump Market Report 2022-2030: Consumption, Prices, Tends, and Forecast – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Heat Pumps (Other Than Air Conditioning Machines) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Heat Pump Market Size

In 2021, the global heat pump market increased by X% to $X, rising for the fourth year in a row after two years of decline. Overall, consumption recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 when the market value increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the global market hit record highs in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the near future. REQUEST FREE DATA

Heat Pump Production

In value terms, heat pump production expanded significantly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. In general, production showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2018 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global production hit record highs at $X in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, production remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Heat Pump Exports

Exports

In 2021, the amount of heat pumps exported worldwide rose sharply to X units, surging by X% against the previous year's figure. Over the period under review, exports, however, saw a pronounced decline. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2019 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global exports peaked at X units in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, heat pump exports rose significantly to $X in 2021. Overall, exports, however, recorded a perceptible decrease. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2019 when exports increased by X% y-o-y. Global exports peaked at $X in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Exports by Country

China (X units), France (X units), Germany (X units), Sweden (X units), Italy (X units), Mexico (X units), Japan (X units), Slovakia (X units), the Czech Republic (X units), Belgium (X units), Austria (X units) and Spain (X units) represented roughly X% of total exports of heat pumps (other than air conditioning machines) in 2021.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the leading exporting countries, was attained by the Czech Republic, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, France ($X), Germany ($X) and Sweden ($X) were the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global exports. These countries were followed by China, Italy, Japan, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Mexico, Spain and Belgium, which together accounted for a further X Czech Republic saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average heat pump export price amounted to $X per unit, remaining constant against the previous year. In general, the export price, however, recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 when the average export price increased by X% against the previous year. Global export price peaked at $X per unit in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, export prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Austria ($X per unit), while China ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Mexico, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Heat Pump Imports

Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of heat pumps increased by X% to X units, rising for the second year in a row after two years of decline. Over the period under review, imports, however, saw a pronounced reduction. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2019 when imports increased by X% against the previous year. Global imports peaked at X units in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, heat pump imports soared to $X in 2021. In general, imports, however, recorded a slight curtailment. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 when imports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs at $X in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

Imports by Country

France (X units) and Germany (X units) represented roughly X% of total imports of heat pumps (other than air conditioning machines) in 2021. The U.S. (X units) ranks next in terms of the total imports with a X% share, followed by Belgium (X%), Italy (X%), Switzerland (X%) and the Netherlands (X%). The following importers - Poland (X units), Austria (X units), Australia (X units), Spain (X units), the UK (X units) and the Czech Republic (X units) - together comprised X% of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the leading importing countries, was attained by the U.S., while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest heat pump importing markets worldwide were Germany ($X), France ($X) and Switzerland ($X), together accounting for X% of global imports. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Poland, the UK, Italy, Austria, the U.S., Belgium, the Czech Republic, Spain and Australia, which together accounted for a further X U.S. saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, among the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average heat pump import price stood at $X per unit in 2021, shrinking by -X% against the previous year. Over the last thirteen-year period, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 when the average import price increased by X% y-o-y. As a result, import price attained the peak level of $X per unit. from 2019 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average import prices failed to regain the momentum.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the UK ($X per unit), while the U.S. ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Poland, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox



LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Heat pumps, other than air conditioning machines.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Mitsubishi Electric, Daikin America, Carrier Corporation, Johnson Controls, Danfoss Power Solutions Co., Ingersoll-Rand Company, NIBE Industrier AB, Kensa, OCHSNER, Trane, Carrier, Rheem, Goodman, Ruud, Bryant, American Standard, Coleman, York, Guangzhou Kolant Heat Technologies Co., PHNIX, Viessmann

Sources

World - Heat Pumps (Other Than Air Conditioning Machines) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Northern America - Heat Pumps (Other Than Air Conditioning Machines) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia - Heat Pumps (Other Than Air Conditioning Machines) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Latin America and the Caribbean - Heat Pumps (Other Than Air Conditioning Machines) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

EU - Heat Pumps (Other Than Air Conditioning Machines) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights



