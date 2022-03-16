Global Emission Control Catalyst Market Report 2022 Featuring Leading Players - BASF Catalysts, Johnson Matthey, Solvay, Umicore, Corning Incorporated, & Clariant

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Emission Control Catalyst Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the emission control catalyst market.

The technologies in emission control catalyst has undergone significant changes in recent years, with traditional two way catalytic convertors to advanced three way catalytic convertors. The rising wave of new technologies, such as exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) are creating significant potential transportation and industrial applications, to reduce harmful emissions in the environment.



In the emission control catalyst market, various technologies, such as diesel particulate filter (DPF), gasoline particulate filter (GPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) technologies are used. Stringent emission regulations due to increased concern over environmental pollution and increase in the use of automotive diesel engines are creating new opportunities for various emission control catalyst technologies.



Some of the emission control catalyst companies profiled in this report include BASF Catalysts, Johnson Matthey, Solvay, Umicore, Corning Incorporated, and Clariant Corporation.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:

What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the emission control catalyst market?

Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in emission control catalyst market?

What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in emission control catalyst market?

What are the latest developments in emission control catalyst technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Who are the major players in this emission control catalyst market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are strategic growth opportunities in this emission control catalyst technology space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Emission Control Catalyst Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Emission Control Catalyst Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

4.2.2. Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

4.2.3. Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

4.2.4. Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

4.2.5. Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Transportation

4.3.1.1. Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

4.3.1.2. Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

4.3.1.3. Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

4.3.1.4. Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

4.3.1.5. Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

4.3.2. Industrial

4.3.2.1. Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

4.3.2.2. Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

4.3.2.3. Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

4.3.2.4. Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

4.3.2.5. Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

4.3.3. Other

4.3.3.1. Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

4.3.3.2. Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

4.3.3.3. Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

4.3.3.4. Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

4.3.3.5. Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Emission Control Catalyst Market by Region

5.2. North American Emission Control Catalyst Market

5.2.1. United States Emission Control Catalyst Market

5.2.2. Canadian Emission Control Catalyst Market

5.2.3. Mexican Emission Control Catalyst Market

5.3. European Emission Control Catalyst Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Emission Control Catalyst Market

5.3.2. German Emission Control Catalyst Market

5.3.3. French Emission Control Catalyst Market

5.4. APAC Emission Control Catalyst Market

5.4.1. Chinese Emission Control Catalyst Market

5.4.2. Japanese Emission Control Catalyst Market

5.4.3. Indian Emission Control Catalyst Market

5.4.4. South Korean Emission Control Catalyst Market

5.5. ROW Emission Control Catalyst Market



6. Latest Development and Innovation in Emission Control Catalyst Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Emission Control Catalyst Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Emission Control Catalyst Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Emission Control Catalyst Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Emission Control Catalyst Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Emission Control Catalyst Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Emission Control Catalyst Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. BASF Catalysts

9.2. Johnson Matthey

9.3. Solvay

9.4. Umicore

9.5. Corning Incorporated

9.6. Clariant Corporation

