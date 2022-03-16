2022 Statistics | Global 3D Food Printing Market Will Surpass USD 872.4 Million at 49.90% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report " 3D Food Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Ingredient (Dough, Fruits and Vegetables, Proteins, Sauces), by Vertical (Government, Commercial, Residential), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)", published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the 3D Food Printing Market is expected to grow from USD 76.9 USD Million in 2021 to USD 872.4 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 49.90% during the forecast period.



Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the 3D Food Printing market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 49.90% during the forecast period.

The 3D Food Printing market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 76.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 872.4 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide 3D Food Printing market.



3D Food Printing Market conveys three-dimensional digital styles to tasty real-world dishes. Moreover, it offers different 3D shapes for food ingredients and accordingly maintains the style, texture, and framework of the food product which increases the growth of the 3D Food Printing Market in the upcoming years. 3D Food Printing Market is healthy and good for the environment as it transforms proteins from beet leaves, algae, or insects into a tasty food product which drives the growth of the 3D Food Printing Market during the forecast period. One of the major advantages of 3D Food Printing Market is that it offers a door for food customization according to the requirements and preferences of the customer which is fueling the growth of the market in the years to come. Furthermore, 3D Food Printing Market gives rise to new shapes along with the texture which increases the unique eating experience of the individuals in different regions and countries which is increasing the demand of the 3D printing market globally. 3D Food Printing Market is done with the help of machines known as 3D printers. Moreover, there is a huge demand for 3D Food Printing Market in the commercial sectors including users such as bakeries, retail stores, restaurants, and confectionaries which is increasing its demand during the forecast period. The increasing demand for customized cakes and bakery items by consumers is the other major factor fueling the 3D Food Printing Market growth. 3D Food Printing Market has also been introduced in the foodservice sector with many creative cooks and chefs using 3D food concepts along with less wastage of food which is producing the scope of the 3D Food Printing Market during the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the 3D Food Printing Market

TNO (Netherlands)

3D Systems (US)

byFlow (Netherlands)

Natural Machines (Spain)

Systems And Materials Research Corporation (US)

Beehex (US)

Choc Edge (UK)

Modern Meadow (US)

Nu Food (UK) and North branch Everbright (China)



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

3D Food Printing Market includes numerous operations within the food assiduity, which will boost diversity, sustainability, quality, and fitness which will drive the growth of the 3D Food Printing Market in the upcoming years. The finished products in the 3D printing market can frequently be customized at an affordable price than it would bring to produce the same food item with the traditional manufacturing styles which are driving the demand for 3D Food Printing Market in various countries and regions during the forecast period. The rising business in the food trade, growth in requests for custom food products with the nutrition’s, rising considerations regarding worldwide food development and safety are the important factors that are driving the growth of the 3D Food Printing Market in the years to come.

Challenges:

Lack of original texture and flavor are the major factors that can limit the growth of the 3D Food Printing Market in the upcoming years. The time of preparation of food by 3D Food Printing Market technology takes considerably more time as compared to that food prepared by the traditional method which is hindering the growth of the 3D Food Printing Market.

Regional Trends:

In 2021, North America region is predicted to hold the largest share of the 3D Food Printing Market during the forecast period. The large market of sweets and bakery products such as chocolates, pizzas, candies, and burgers in North America and growth in the demand for customized food products makes North America the largest market of 3D Food Printing Market technology during the forecast period. The increasing demand for 3D Food Printing Market in the United States, Canada, and Mexico is expected to contribute to the fastest growth of the 3D Food Printing Market in the years to come.

Recent Developments

In February 2021, The Indian Institute of Food Pressing Technology (IIFPT), is working on making 3D food printers conductive and affordable for the Indian Market. IIFPT runs under the Union Ministry of Food Pressing Industries.

In March 2021, the 3D Food Printing Market firm Anrich3D (Singapore) has disclosed his plans to go commercial and bring 3D printing foods as a personalized nutritional profile to the market for consumers as well as for businesses.

In October 2021, Flow (Netherlands) is evolving a new patent technology for 3D personalized chocolate printing at the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Award Ceremony in Antwerp.



The report on the 3D Food Printing Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the 3D Food Printing Market?

How will the 3D Food Printing Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the 3D Food Printing Market?

What is the 3D Food Printing market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the 3D Food Printing Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “3D Food Printing Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 76.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 872.4 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 49.90% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Ingredient



o Dough



o Fruits and Vegetables



o Proteins



o Sauces



o Dairy Products



o Carbohydrates



o Others



• Vertical



o Government



o Commercial



o Residential



Region & Counties Covered • North America



o U.S.



o Canada



o Mexico



• Europe



o U.K.



o France



o Germany



o Italy



o Spain



o Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o South East Asia



o Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



o Brazil



o Argentina



o Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



o GCC Countries



o South Africa



o Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • TNO (Netherlands)



• 3D Systems (US)



• byFlow (Netherlands)



• Natural Machines (Spain)



• Systems And Materials Research Corporation (US)



• Beehex (US)



• Choc Edge (UK)



• Modern Meadow (US)



• Nu Food (UK) and North branch Everbright (China). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

