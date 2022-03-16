Global Voltage Tester (Handheld, Portable, Fixed, Industrial, Commercial, Residential) Markets Report 2021-2026

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voltage Tester Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026 Segmented By Product Type (Contact Voltage Tester, Non-Contact Voltage Tester), By Operation (Handheld, Portable, Fixed), By Frequency, By Application and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global voltage tester market is expected to witness a significant CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

Voltage testers can determine the presence of electric charge when placed near the supply of voltage. Due to the electric flux interference, the displacement current is formed in the device which indicates the presence of voltage in the voltage tester equipment.

Rapid industrialization across the globe owing to the rising population and invention of new technologies is boosting the demand for voltage testers around the globe. The high demand from the industrial sector followed by the residential sector is driving the growth of the global voltage tester market.

A voltage tester is used for monitoring the battery voltage, microprocessor test, brown-out protection, among others, and thereby is influencing the voltage tester market growth. Stringent government policies and schemes encouraging the adoption of measures for the safety of workers at the workplace are influencing the global voltage tester market growth.

The rising preference of industries to ensure regular maintenance and replacement of the faulty parts to provide a safe environment to workers is contributing significantly to fuel the global voltage tester market's growth for the forecast period.



Based on the regional analysis, the Asia-pacific region is expected to dominate the global voltage tester market in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

The rising population and the growing per capita income of consumers is enabling them to afford home appliances which in turn is accelerating the global voltage tester market growth. Market players are launching new products with innovative features and high-quality standards, thereby creating the need for voltage testers to test the faults in the system.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global voltage tester market.

Toshiba Corporation

Klein Tools Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

Dawson Tools Inc.

Seiko Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc.

HD Electric (Emerson)

Sibille Fameca Electric

Panduit Corporation

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Voltage Tester Market, By Product Type

Contact Voltage Tester

Non-Contact Voltage Tester

Global Voltage Tester Market, By Operation

Handheld

Portable

Fixed

Global Voltage Tester Market, By Frequency

High-frequency tester

High-frequency AC tester

High-frequency DC tester

Low-frequency tester

Low-frequency AC tester

Low-frequency DC tester

Global Voltage Tester Market, By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Voltage Tester Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Norway

Denmark

Poland

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9m3j39



