Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

English French

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

NANTES – 14 March 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 07 and 11 March 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 07-mars-22 FR0013153541 21,248 17.4846 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 07-mars-22 FR0013153541 18,693 17.4923 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 07-mars-22 FR0013153541 2,574 17.4973 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 07-mars-22 FR0013153541 7,702 17.4955 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 08-mars-22 FR0013153541 21,807 17.3429 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 08-mars-22 FR0013153541 19,525 17.3277 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 08-mars-22 FR0013153541 2,643 17.3357 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 08-mars-22 FR0013153541 8,043 17.3299 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 09-mars-22 FR0013153541 22,025 18.0759 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 09-mars-22 FR0013153541 20,425 18.0564 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 09-mars-22 FR0013153541 2,614 18.0609 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 09-mars-22 FR0013153541 8,043 18.0572 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 10-mars-22 FR0013153541 23,018 18.2569 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 10-mars-22 FR0013153541 20,542 18.4098 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 10-mars-22 FR0013153541 2,659 18.3960 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 10-mars-22 FR0013153541 7,819 18.4206 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-mars-22 FR0013153541 12,093 17.228 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-mars-22 FR0013153541 13,237 17.2316 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-mars-22 FR0013153541 2,613 17.2388 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-mars-22 FR0013153541 4,882 17.2298 TQEX

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

***

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot



Tel: (+33) 6 20 36 93 58 Pierre Barbe



Tel: +33 6 23 23 08 51 cmignot@maisonsdumonde.com pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com





Attachment