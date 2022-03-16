Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Realogy Holdings, Mitsui Fudosan and Berkshire Hathaway Among Others

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Global Market Report 2022 by Type, Mode, Property Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global real estate agency and brokerage market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the real estate agency and brokerage? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Real Estate Agency and Brokerage market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider real estate agency and brokerage market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The real estate agency and brokerage market section of the report gives context. It compares the real estate agency and brokerage market with other segments of the real estate market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, real estate agency and brokerage indicators comparison.

Major companies in the real estate agency and brokerage market include Realogy Holdings Corp., Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CBRE Group, FirstService Corporation, Sekisui House, Savills plc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Colliers International and Shimizu Corporation.



The global real estate agency and brokerage market is expected to grow from $1221.82 billion in 2021 to $1344.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1912.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%.



The real estate agency and brokerage services market consists of sales of real estate and brokerage services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that act as agents and/or brokers for real estate activities.



The main types of real estate agency and brokerage are residential buildings and dwellings brokers, non-residential buildings brokers, mini warehouses and self-storage units brokers and other brokers. A real estate broker is a licenced real estate dealer who has completed further schooling and obtained a local real estate broker licence. The different modes include online, offline and involves various property types such as fully furnished, semi-furnished, unfurnished.



Economic growth and a rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for residential and commercial buildings brokers, during the forecast period. The increasing number of rural residents migrating into cities is resulting in increasing demand for access to affordable housing and commercial spaces. This provides a significant opportunity for real estate service providers to improve housing, retail and other commercial services. Globally, around 60% of urban settlements remained to be built. According to the World Bank, the urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2031. This rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for real estate agencies and brokers and drive the real estate agency and brokerage market going forward.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the real estate agency and brokerage market in 2020 as the need for services offered by these establishments declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the real estate agency and brokerage market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Real estate companies are investing in artificial intelligence applications to perform various functions such as property search, building management and design. Artificial intelligence is helping real estate companies to find people looking to buy or sell properties, find a suitable property based on customer requirements, redesign office spaces based on user behavior. According to the research conducted by Drooms, AI technology provider around 54% of property professionals surveyed already use artificial intelligence to improve keyword search and 69% believe AI gives their companies competitive advantage by enabling high speed search of documents. For instance, REX, a real estate company analyses data from third parties such as Google to determine willingness of a person to buy or sell a house. WeWork, a startup that provides shared workspaces is using artificial intelligence to design its office spaces. Skyline, an Israeli company's artificial intelligence platform recommends properties to real estate investors by using data from more than 130 sources and taking into account over 10,000 different attributes on properties.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the real estate agency and brokerage market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the real estate agency and brokerage market. The regions covered in the real estate agency and brokerage market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



