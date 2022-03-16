Digital Radiology Market and Anatomic Pathology Market [2022-2028] By Industry Size, Vendor Landscape, Emerging Demand, Growth Rate, End-Use with CAGR, Market Insight, Key Challenges, Top Companies Strategy, Competition & Consumption Trends

Pune, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Digital Radiology Market Analysis and Insights: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Digital Radiology market size is estimated to be worth US$ 12280 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 14740 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.1% during the review period.



Global “Digital Radiology Market” Research Report 2022-2028 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Digital Radiology industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Digital Radiology market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Digital Radiology market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Digital Radiology market.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Digital Radiology capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

The market analysis goes into greater detail on the pandemic's effects, and other useful information like the CAGR, product pricing list, and each segment share. In addition, the research includes a rigorous review of the major providers and the most recent advancements. Consumers who want to participate in the global market will find useful information in this research. Furthermore, this research study takes into account the factors that would limit market expansion and establish a strong link during the projection period.

The Major Players in the Digital Radiology Market include: The research covers the current Digital Radiology market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Canon Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Carestream Health

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Varian Medical Systems

Esaote

Nova Imaging

Basda Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd

Swissray International, Inc.

InfiMed Inc.

VIDAR Systems Corp

SteleRAD

The report thoroughly covers evaluation of current opportunities along with the assessment of demand to supply ratio and major challenges and business threats. In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Digital Radiology by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Stationary Digital Radiology Systems

Portable Digital Radiology Systems

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

The Digital Radiology Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Digital Radiology business, the date to enter into the Digital Radiology market, Digital Radiology product introduction, recent developments, etc.

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Digital Radiology market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the Digital Radiology market to analyse the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Digital Radiology market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Digital Radiology?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Digital Radiology? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Digital Radiology Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Digital Radiology market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Digital Radiology Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Digital Radiology market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Digital Radiology Market Forecast Period: 2022-2028

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Digital Radiology market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Study II: Global Anatomic Pathology Market Analysis and Insights: The global Anatomic Pathology market size is projected to reach US$ 634 million by 2028, from US$ 385.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2028.

Global “Anatomic Pathology Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Anatomic Pathology market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2028. This report also includes the overall study of the Anatomic Pathology Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Anatomic Pathology industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Anatomic Pathology market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Anatomic Pathology market.

Manufacturing Cost Structure

The Anatomic Pathology Market report also studies the manufacturing cost structure and presents the various details such as raw material, overall production process, and the industry chain structure. Every region key factors are provided which is attracting this market towards growth. The report also elaborates on the opportunities the emerging markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The Major Players in the Anatomic Pathology Market include:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio SB

Biogenex Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Sakura Finetechnical Co., Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Anatomic Pathology market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Anatomic Pathology market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Instruments

Consumables

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Histopathology

Cytopathology

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Anatomic Pathology market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Anatomic Pathology market in terms of revenue.

Global Anatomic Pathology Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Anatomic Pathology market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Key Inclusions of the Anatomic Pathology Market Report:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Anatomic Pathology market?

What was the size of the emerging Anatomic Pathology market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Anatomic Pathology market in 2028?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Anatomic Pathology market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Anatomic Pathology market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Anatomic Pathology market?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Anatomic Pathology Market Forecast Period: 2022-2028

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Anatomic Pathology market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

