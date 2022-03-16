The Worldwide Tailgating Detection System Industry is Expected to Reach $99.5 Million by 2028

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tailgating Detection System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Imaging Measurement System and Non-Imaging System) and Application (Commercial, and Government Departments and Organizations)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tailgate detection system market was valued at US$ 63.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 99.5 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.



Tailgating, also known as piggybacking, is one of the most common forms of a security breach, where an unauthorized entity passes through an access control point, either accidentally or by purpose, behind an authorized user. Access to unauthorized personnel in the facility exposes the organization to operational hazards and puts people's safety at risk. A tailgate detection system is an additional layer of security measure, deployed at access control points to detect tailgating incidences. The tailgate detection system market demand is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption rate of advanced security systems at commercial and government facilities.

The rising uptake of tailgating detection systems for vehicle parking management is also boosting the tailgate detection system market size. However, the presence of legacy detection systems is limiting the uptake of these devices to some extent, hampering the tailgate detection system growth. Meanwhile, the increase in the demand for tailgating detection systems for traffic management in smart cities and their rising uptake at data centers worldwide is projected to aid the tailgate detection system market size during the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tailgate Detection System Market

Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, a significant number of manufacturing plants were temporarily shut or operating with minimum workforce, and the supply chain of components and raw material was disrupted, which are a few of the critical challenges faced by the manufacturers including tailgate detection system market players in North America. Since the US has one of the largest construction industries, the tailgate detection systems market demand is always high. Further, according to Associated General Contractors, 40% of construction firms laid off staff due to COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, a slowdown in the construction industry had led to delays in construction project completion, which subsequently affected the tailgate detection system demand in 2020. However, from the Q1 of 2021, construction projects were resumed and new construction was also initiated in the region, which positively affected the tailgate detection system market growth in North America.



The global tailgate detection system market is segmented into five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and South America. In 2020, APAC accounted for the largest market share and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising technological adoption coupled with increasing government initiatives to promote the adoption of automated technologies across all industries across the region with strong focus on security would create opportunities for the growth of the tailgate detection system market in the coming years.

APAC is also experiencing a rise in investment by regional and global players in the development of data center infrastructures. The region presently has more than 450 data centers spread across 17 Asian countries. This rise in data centers across the region is also expected to contribute to the growth of the tailgate detection system market during the forecast period.



InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd; Kouba Systems Inc.; Optex Co., Ltd.; Detex Corporation; ACTi Corporation; Integrated Design Ltd; FASTCOM Technology SA; IEE S.A.; ANPR International Ltd; and AllGoVision Technologies Pvt Ltd. are among the key players operating in the global tailgate detection system market.



