AIR Education Finance Experts to Present at the Annual Association for Education Finance and Policy Conference

Arlington, Va., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Institutes for Research (AIR) education finance experts will present on a variety of topics at the 77th annual Association for Education Finance and Policy (AEFP) conference, March 17-19 at the Hilton Denver City Center in Denver, Co. A virtual convening is offered to all conference registrants April 11-12.

This year’s conference theme is “Assessing the Responses of Education Finance and Policy to the Dual Pandemic of COVID-19 and Racial Injustice,” and is designed to facilitate collaborations and connections between researchers, policymakers and practitioners. The mission of AEFP is dedicated to the promotion of research and partnerships that can inform education policy and finance and improve education outcomes.

Attendees will present, discuss and evaluate the latest research on education finance from pre-K to postsecondary education. Several AIR sessions will include experts from AIR’s Economic Evaluation of Policies and Programs (EEPP) Methods Hub.

The EEPP Methods Hub promotes and conducts rigorous economic evaluations for projects led by AIR and its external partners. It also focuses on raising the standards of economic evaluation to provide policymakers and practitioners with the essential information they need to make informed investment decisions. Learn more about the EEPP Methods Hub.

Select AEFP presentations from AIR staff are highlighted below. A full list of presentations may be found on the conference website. All times are in MDT.

Thursday, March 17

1:15 – 2:45 p.m.

3.04 - Teacher Compensation

Preservice Predictors of Teacher Candidates’ Employment and Earnings Inside and Outside of Public Schools

AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber and Roddy Theobald

3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

4.11 - Student Success in Higher Education

How Federal Benefits, Grants, and Loans Affect Bachelor's Degree Seekers Declaring a STEM Major: A Closer Look at Nontraditional Students

AIR Presenter/Author: Yuting Li and Pierina Hernandez Luperdi

Friday, March 18

8:15 – 9:45 a.m.

5.01 - Differences in Teacher Impacts by Student Subgroups

Teaching Effectiveness and the Educational Experiences of Students of Color: Evidence from Massachusetts

AIR Authors/Presenters: James Cowan, Ben Backes, Dan Goldhaber and Roddy Theobald

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Poster Session 2

Examining Heterogeneity in English Learner Program Effects with Meta-Analysis

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ryan Williams, Rachel Garrett, Joshua R. Polanin, Qi Zhang, Lisa Hsin, Crystal Aguilera, Emma Cohen, Dong Hoon Lee, Caitlyn Majeika and Agnesa Sejdijaj

1:15 – 2:45 p.m.

7.08 - Targeting Resources to Students: Approaches and Measurement

AIR Organizer: Jesse Levin

Promoting Equity through District Student Weighted Funding: The Los Angeles Unified School District Student Equity Needs Index (SENI)

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jesse Levin, Iliana Brodziak de los Reyes, Drew Atchinson, Caitlin Kearns and Alejandra Martin

Saturday, March 19

10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

10.07 - The Use(fulness) and Application of Student Test Data

What is the Impact of Test Accommodations on Student Outcomes? Evidence from NAEP Process Data

AIR Presenters/Authors: Burhan Ogut, Darrick Yee, Juanita Hicks and Ruhan Circi

Monday, April 11 (Virtual)

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Virtual 2.01 - Providing Resources for Learning During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Experiences and Social-Emotional Well-being of Dual Language Learners and Their Families During the COVID-19 Pandemic

AIR Presenters/Authors: Deborah Holtzman, Karen Manship, Heather Quick and Alison Hauser

