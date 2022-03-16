ESE Signs Agreement with GP Metaverse, a Project Backed By IndyCar Driver And Former F1 Driver Romain Grosjean

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a framework agreement with GP Metaverse (“GP Metaverse”), pursuant to which ESE will assist GP Metaverse with organizing simulation racing (“sim racing”) tournaments and events.



GP Metaverse is a collection of 10,000 unique race car NFTs (non-fungible tokens) – one-of-a-kind digital collectibles. The collection will be distributed in 4 drops on the leading NFT marketplace, OpenSea. GP Metaverse is based on the environmentally friendly blockchain Polygon, which, due to its Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, is estimated to be 84,810 times more energy efficient than Ethereum’s Proof of Work-based blockchain.1 The first drop of race car NFTs is scheduled for March 19, 2022. GP Metaverse is supported by IndyCar driver and former F1 star, Romain Grosjean, who has become the project’s ambassador. GP Metaverse is also endorsed by Patrick Kluivert - famous Dutch football player who won the UEFA Champions League with Ajax Amsterdam and FC Barcelona.

GP Metaverse is a project that aims to create a space where all motorsports enthusiasts can meet and build a unique community. Members - NFT holders - will be able to participate in both virtual and real meetings and have access to exclusive content such as podcasts and professional analysis. GP Metaverse membership also brings benefits of GP Metaverse partners, and access to raffles and giveaways.

As a part of framework agreement with GP Metaverse, ESE becomes its partner in the areas related to the organization of gaming and esports events, in particular sim racing and digital motorsports, as well as esports and gaming marketing, including in cooperation with influencers.

Michał Mango, Head of Strategy at ESE Europe, said: “Sim racing finally has its own marketplace in the NFT community. The GP Metaverse brings all new ways to strengthen the motorsports community and provide it with a variety of benefits. We can’t wait to start organizing esports and gaming events and tournaments for the GP Metaverse community.”

Marcin Zajac, co-Founder at GP Metaverse, commented: “We are excited about the project as motorsport and new technologies seem to be a perfect match that bring a lot of attention from both blockchain/NFT enthusiasts and racing lovers. The strong and positive feedback we get motivates us to bring new quality to NFTs. It’s great to partner with ESE – the market’s leader in digital motorsports.”

Romain Grosjean, IndyCar driver and former F1 driver, commented: “GP Metaverse is an exciting NFT project where autosport, gamification and collectables come together and cool that I have my own unique car NFT too.”

About GP Metaverse

GP Metaverse is a collection of unique race car NFTs. The idea behind the project is to build a strong community of petrolheads from all over the world and unite them in the Metaverse. GP Metaverse is based on the environmentally friendly blockchain, Polygon. | www.gp-metaverse.com

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

