Global orthotics market anticipated to garner strong returns through 2027

A meticulous segmental analysis that evaluates every sub-market individually is included in the document. Further, the research literature draws attention to the competitive framework of this domain wherein major companies are profiled on this basis of their strategies, product/service offerings, pricing structures and financials, so as to enable stakeholders in understanding the market dynamics better and amplify their returns in the forthcoming years. Additionally, it encompasses insights into the actions that must be undertaken to effectively deal with spurring challenges brought forth by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rising burden of chronic ailments, increasing geriatric population, and escalating sports injury incidences are the major factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, focus on research and development activities, and new product launches are unearthing new avenues for business expansion. Besides, increasing adoption of universal health coverage policies in both developed and developing markets is enhancing the industry outlook.

Covid-19 impact overview:

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has significantly decelerated market progression as companies are witnessing a decline in earnings due to reduced patient admission in hospitals and clinics over safety concerns. Moreover, government mandates concerning postponement of non-essential planned surgeries and procedures, lockdowns, and travel restrictions further led to a decline in market demand.

Regional rundown:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and middle East & Africa are the major regional contributors to the global orthotics market development. North America market is slated to progress at a strong pace during the forecast period, ascribed to growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and neurological ailments that result in spinal injury or affect the nervous system of a person.

Competitive landscape summary:

Trulife Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Ossur hf., Colfax Corporation, Orthofix Company, DeRoyal Industries, Otto Bock, Chas A. Blatchford & Sons Company, Fillaeur Companies Inc., and Thuasne USA are the prominent players influencing global orthotics market trends.

These companies are directing continuous efforts towards increasing their remuneration potential through deliberate endeavors like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and R&D investments for new product development.

Global Orthotics Market, by Posture (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Dynamic Orthoses

Static Orthoses

Global Orthotics Market, by Anatomical Position (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Spinal Orthosis

Lower Extremity Orthosis

Upper Extremity Orthosis

Global Orthotics Market, by End-Users (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Rehabilitation Centers

Prosthetics and Orthotics Clinics

Hospitals

Global Orthotics Market, by Region (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

France

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

Global Orthotics Market by Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Trulife Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

Ossur hf.

Colfax Corporation

Orthofix Company

DeRoyal Industries

Otto Bock

Chas A. Blatchford & Sons Company

Fillaeur Companies Inc.

Thuasne USA

