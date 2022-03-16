Outlook on the Clinical Decision Support Systems Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Siemens Healthineers, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions and General Electric Among Others

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market By Component, By Product, By Delivery Mode, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market size is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Clinical decision support systems (CDSS) are applications that are based on computers which collect and analyze data from electronic health records (EHRs) and offer cues and reminders to assist healthcare practitioners in following evidence-based clinical standards at the point of treatment. This Domain 3 strategy, when applied to CVD prevention, can help providers in a variety of ways, such as reminding them to screen for CVD risk factors, flagging cases of hypertension or hyperlipidemia, providing information on treatment protocols, prompting questions about medication adherence, and providing tailored recommendations for health behavior changes.



According to the World Ageing 2019 report, the world's population of people aged 65 and above was predicted to be 703 million in 2019. This group of people is prone to a variety of chronic diseases and requires regular health screenings and treatments to stay healthy. According to the current circumstances around the world, many people belonging to elderly and pregnant women segment, may require health examinations, but hospitals and clinics are unable to deliver these services owing to the global COVID-19 outbreak.



In recent years, a major increase in the number of hospitals and healthcare institutions that have adopted various forms and levels of clinical decision support systems has created a considerable opportunity for increased adoption in the near future. In industrialized regions, demand for decision assistance based on factual evidence and real-time knowledge has increased at a quicker adoption rate.



The number of agreements between CDSS providers and hospitals has increased significantly in recent years. Companies collaborate to develop and supply software that is up to date with the updated knowledge. The demand is expected to rise further as a result of government recognition and activities to stimulate the deployment of CDSS and EHR systems.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 emerged as a very deadly infection that caused a significant number of deaths around the world. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic also devastated businesses across the world irrespective of their sizes. During the pandemic, the healthcare infrastructure of various companies failed due to the sudden outburst of the infection which resulted in an unexpected count of patients in urgent requirement of hospitalization. Resultantly, CDSS providers and groups have launched measures to aid in the fight against the pandemic.



CDSS has been shown to be an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19, demonstrating how healthcare teams can stay up to date on the newest COVID information and intelligence, hence improving the quality of treatment they give. Patients with a moderate to high chance of COVID-19 should have their COVID-19 test repeated, according to the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Market Growth Factors:

The emergence of economies

Some of the growth catalysts for the market include the deployment of government policies boosting the adoption of HCIT solutions, rising government healthcare expenditure, and the availability of qualified IT experts in emerging countries around the world. Authorities in different countries are concentrating on revamping the healthcare management sector, which is currently confronting issues such as a statewide scarcity of doctors, underfunded rural health centers, overburdened metropolis hospitals, and confusing patient data systems.



Enhancement across clinical management

In various studies, it has been found that CDSS enhances adherence to clinical guidelines. Traditional clinical guidelines and treatment pathways have been demonstrated to be challenging to apply in practice due to low physician adherence. The expectation that practitioners will read, internalize, and apply new standards has not been shown to be true. The rules implicitly contained in recommendations, on the other hand, can be literally encoded in CDSS. CDSS can take many different forms, including standardized order sets for a certain case, alerts to a specific protocol for the patients involved, testing reminders, and so on.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Technical difficulties and installation obstacles

In a variety of areas, clinical decision support systems encounter significant technical obstacles. Biological systems are extremely complex, and a therapeutic choice may rely on a vast amount of potentially relevant information. When recommending a patient's course of treatment, an electronic evidence-based medicine system might take into account the patient's symptoms, medical history, family history, and genetics, as well as historical and geographical trends in disease occurrence and published clinical data on medicinal effectiveness.

