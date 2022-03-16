New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245042/?utm_source=GNW





The global pancreatic cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $3.45 billion in 2021 to $3.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The pancreatic cancer drugs market consists of sales of drugs used to treat pancreatic cancer.Pancreatic cancer is a disease caused by the unrestrained growth of cells in the pancreas, thus disrupting the production of digestive juices and hormones responsible to regulate the blood sugar level in the body.



This abnormal growth of cells leads to tissue lumps referred as tumors. The presence of tumors hinders the normal pancreas functioning.



The main types of pancreatic cancer drugs are endocrine pancreatic cancer and exocrine pancreatic cancer.A pancreatic cell which generates enzymes that are released into the small intestine is known as an exocrine pancreatic cell.



These enzymes aid in the digestion of food as it moves through the digestive tract. The different types of drugs include afinitor, erlotinib, hydrochloride everolimus, 5-fu, flurouracil, gemcitanine, abraxane and is used in various sectors such as hospitals, clinics, others.



North America is the largest region in the pancreatic cancer drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer is expected to drive the growth of the pancreatic cancer drugs market.With the rise in number of pancreatic cancer cases, the demand for drugs is expected to increase as well, which will drive the growth of the market.



The number of cancer cases have increased mainly due to ageing population and increase in number of people suffering from obesity. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, around 60,430 people (28,480 women and 31,950 men) are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and approximately 48,220 people (22,950 women and 25,270 men) died from this cancer.



One of the major restraints of the pancreatic cancer drugs market is the inadequacy of results given by the drugs at the time of treatment.The inadequacy in the result is due to aggressive nature of the pancreatic cancer as the cancer cells break away from main tumor and enters into blood stream, spreading the cancer cells throughout the body in a short period of time therefore this cancer is usually discovered late.



The late discovery of pancreatic cancer affects the efficacy of the drugs because the drugs can work effectively only if cancer is detected timely in an early stage itself (In the stage 1 or stage 2 where cancer cells are limited to where the tumor is present).Therefore, the mortality rate for pancreatic cancer is very high.



For instance, in April 2019, in Japan out of the total number of people diagnosed for pancreatic cancer, only 5-10% survived.



The concept of combination therapy over monotherapy is one of the latest ongoing trend in the pancreatic cancer drugs market.Major players in the market understand that the combination of two or more drugs is a suitable way to increase the efficacy of the drugs and thus increasing the rate of survival of patients being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.



Some of the companies investing in the combination therapy are Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced initiation of Pivotal Phase 3 Trial (AVENGER 500) of CPI-613 (devimistat) in combination with Modified FOLFIRINOX as first line treatment for patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer and Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the presentation of new clinical data on APX005M in combination therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer in March 2019.



As per the regulations laid down by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), any pancreatic drug which seeks approval by FDA has to clear three phases of clinical trial process.The drug should be proved to be safe and promising at each phase before moving on to the next one, in order to become eligible for approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



The European Medicine Association has laid down guidelines for clinical development of pancreatic drugs including setting of standards for patient’s diet with respect to the drug, and establishing criteria for primary efficacy of the drug during the development stage in the clinical trial process, thereby ensuring that effectiveness of the drugs on cancer cells is established while the drug is still in the development stage in clinic.



In February 2019, Eli Lilly and Company, a US-based company that develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide, acquired Loxo Oncology, Inc. for $8 billion. With this acquisition, Eli Lilly will be able to expand its portfolio into the market for precision medicines which will be able to target pancreatic cancer caused by specific gene abnormalities. Loxo Oncology, Inc., a US-based company focuses on building small molecule cancer drugs for genetically defined patient subsets.



The countries covered in the pancreatic cancer drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245042/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________