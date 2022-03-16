Porch Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Audited Financial Results

- Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K on March 16, 2022 -



- Reports $192.4 Million of Full Year 2021 Revenue, up 166% Year-Over-Year -

- Reiterates 2022 Guidance Provided on March 1, 2022 -

SEATTLE, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K and reported audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

On March 1, 2022, the Company announced unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. This press release updates and supersedes the press release issued on March 1, 2022 to reflect two adjustments to the Company’s financial results as a result of the completion of the 2021 audit.

Adjustments from preliminary to final results:

($ thousands) Fourth quarter 2021 Full year 2021 Preliminary Change Final Preliminary Change Final Revenue 51,581 - 51,581 192,433 - 192,433 Operating loss (20,846) 2,473 (18,373) (85,838) 2,473 (83,365) GAAP net (loss) (22,582) 2,473 (20,109) (109,079) 2,473 (106,606) Adj. EBITDA (loss) (7,848) 2,473 (5,375) (26,493) 2,473 (24,020)

Operating expenses were reduced by approximately $2.5 million at our insurance carrier subsidiary related to the final determination of the amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs, and approximately $3.4 million of expense at our insurance carrier subsidiary was reclassified from general & administrative to cost of revenue. Aside from these two adjustments and related effects, there were no other changes to the 2021 information included in the March 1, 2022 press release. Please see tables included in this release for detailed comparison of unaudited to final audited results.

CEO Summary

“Two weeks ago, we announced our unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings as well as provided guidance for 2022. I am pleased to now report our audited results for 2021,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Founder, Chairman and CEO. “We are excited about what is ahead and reiterate our guidance provided on March 1, 2022.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Includes impact of reduction in operating expenses related to final determination of amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs.

Includes a one-time change in revenue recognition of Porch’s Homeowners of America (“HOA”) insurance business, adjusting approximately $7.5M of 2021 claims fees from revenue to a contra claims expense. This adjustment reflected the full period Porch owned HOA in 2021 and was applied in total to Q4 2021 results.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $51.6 million, an increase of 177% from $18.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue less cost of revenue for the fourth quarter 2021 was $37.4 million or 73% of total revenue, compared to $14.3 million or 77% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Contribution margin was $19.0 million or 37% of total revenue, compared to $5.4 million or 29% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $20.1 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $20.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $5.4 million or -10% of total revenue, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.0 million or -22% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020.



Segment Results for the Fourth Quarter 2021

Vertical Software revenue for the quarter was $35.5 million, revenue less cost of revenue was $24.1 million or 68% of Vertical Software revenue, contribution margin was $14.0 million or 39% of Vertical Software revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million or 9% of Vertical Software revenue.

Insurance revenue for the quarter was $16.1 million, revenue less cost of revenue was $13.3 million or 83% of Insurance revenue, contribution margin was $5.3 million or 33% of Insurance revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $5.9 million or 37% of Insurance revenue. Includes impact of reduction in operating expenses related to final determination of amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs. Reflects the full year 2021 impact of HOA’s revenue recognition change.

Insurance gross written premium for the quarter was $101 million with 304 thousand policyholders.



Fourth Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights

Announced the acquisition of Floify, a leading SaaS provider for mortgage companies and loan officers.

Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, continued its nationwide expansion plan, now operating in 15 states.

Launched nationwide inspection pop-up conferences for home inspectors on its Inspection Fuel Tour.

Announced the addition of a new Pay-At-Close module to its suite of software solutions provided to home inspection companies through its inspection software business, Inspection Support Network.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Software and services to companies:

Average number of companies increased to 24,603 from 11,157 in Q4 2020.

Average revenue per company per month increased 26% to $699 from $556 in Q4 2020.

Monetized services for consumers:

Number of monetized services was 260,352 in Q4 2021, up from 169,949 in Q4 2020.

Average revenue per monetized service was $132, a 35% increase from $98 in Q4 2020.

Full Year 2021 Audited Financial Results

Includes impact of reduction in operating expenses related to final determination of amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs.

Total revenue for the full year 2021 was $192.4 million, an increase of 166% from total revenue of $72.3 million for the full year 2020.

Revenue less cost of revenue for the full year 2021 was $133.7 million or 69% of total revenue for the full year 2021, compared to $54.7 million or 76% of total revenue for the full year 2020.

Contribution margin was $75.4 million for the full year 2021 or 39% of total revenue for the full year 2021, compared to $22.4 million or 31% of total revenue for the full year 2020.

GAAP net loss for the full year of 2021 totaled $106.6 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $54.0 million for the full year 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP metric, for the full year 2021 totaled $24.0 or -12.5% of total revenue, an improvement on a percentage basis from the Adjusted EBITDA loss of $18.3 million or -25% of total revenue for the full year 2020.

Segment Results for the Full Year 2021

Vertical Software revenue for the full year 2021 was $137.2 million, revenue less cost of revenue was $96.6 million or 70% of full year Vertical Software revenue, contribution margin was $57.4 or 42% of Vertical Software revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA was $20.7 million or 15% of Vertical Software revenue.

Insurance revenue was $55.3 million, revenue less cost of revenue $37.1 million or 67% of Insurance revenue, contribution margin was $20.4 million or 37% of Insurance revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million or 16% of Insurance revenue.

Includes impact of reduction in operating expenses related to final determination of amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs.

Insurance gross written premium for the year was $307 million.

Acquisition of Residential Warranty Services

On February 28th Porch signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of certain businesses relating to home warranty products and inspector-centric software and services from Residential Warranty Services, Inc. (“RWS”). Total consideration is $33 million including $29 million of cash, $4 million of Porch stock and additional contingent consideration tied to the performance of a recently launched business line. Of the total consideration, $4.95 million was paid at signing. Full year 2022 revenue impact to Porch is expected to be approximately $8 million, with approximately $10 million of expected annualized revenue. The acquisition is targeted to close in early Q2 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook

Porch provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations.

2022E Guidance1 Gross Written Premium



~$600M



(95% year-over-year growth) Revenue



~$320M



(66% year-over-year growth) Revenue Less Cost of Revenue



~$210M



(53% year-over-year growth) Adj. EBITDA



~-9% and >-$26.5M



(>400 basis points of Adj EBITDA margin improvement)

1 Guidance includes impact of announced but not yet closed acquisitions of CSE and RWS

Porch is not providing reconciliations of expected Adjusted EBITDA margin or contribution margin for future periods to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP because Porch is unable to provide these reconciliations without unreasonable effort because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of Porch’s control.

In preparing the Company’s financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting. While these material weaknesses create a reasonable possibility that an error in financial reporting may go undetected, no material adjustments, restatement or other revisions to previously issued financial statements are required. More information on these material weaknesses and Porch’s plans for remediation can be found in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2022.

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 24,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Porch’s future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future revenue, contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and other metrics, business strategy and plans, and anticipated impacts from pending or completed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Porch and its management at the time they are made, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) expansion plans and opportunities, including recently completed acquisitions as well as future acquisitions or additional business combinations; (2) costs related to being a public company; (3) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (4) the impact of changes in consumer spending patterns, consumer preferences, local, regional and national economic conditions, crime, weather, demographic trends and employee availability; (5) further expansion into the insurance industry, and the related federal and state regulatory requirements; (6) privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; (7) the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its continued effect on the business and financial conditions of Porch; and (8) other risks and uncertainties described in Porch’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), such as Porch’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Nothing in this release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this release. Porch does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes one or more non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (loss) as a percentage of revenue, contribution margin, and average revenue per monetized service.

Porch defines Adjusted EBITDA (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, net, income taxes, other expenses, net, depreciation and amortization, certain non-cash long-lived asset impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related impacts, including compensation to the sellers that requires future service, amortization of intangible assets, gains (losses) recognized on changes in the value of contingent consideration arrangements, if any, gain or loss on divestures and certain transaction costs. Adjusted EBITDA (loss) as a percentage of revenue is defined as Adjusted EBITDA (loss) divided by GAAP total revenue. Contribution margin is defined as revenue less all variable expenses, including cost of revenue, variable marketing and sales. Average revenue per monetized services in quarter is the average revenue generated per monetized service performed in a quarterly period. When calculating average revenue per monetized service in quarter, average revenue is defined as total quarterly monetized service revenues generated from monetized services.

Porch management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of Porch’s operating and financial performance, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, to evaluate financial and strategic planning matters, and to establish certain performance goals for incentive programs. Porch believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with useful information to evaluate Porch’s operating and financial performance and trends and in comparing Porch’s financial results with competitors, other similar companies and companies across different industries, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, Porch's definitions and methodology in calculating these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to those used by other companies. In addition, Porch may modify the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material.

You should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, as a substitute to or superior to financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude specified income and expenses, some of which may be significant or material, that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Porch’s consolidated financial statements. Porch may also incur future income or expenses similar to those excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures, and Porch’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exercise of management judgment about which income and expense are included or excluded in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

You should review the tables accompanying this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Porch is not providing reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures for future periods to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Porch is unable to provide these reconciliations without unreasonable effort because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of Porch’s control.

PORCH GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2021 and 2020

(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, audited)

December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 315,741 $ 196,046 Accounts receivable, net 28,767 4,268 Short-term investments 9,251 — Reinsurance balance due 228,416 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,338 4,080 Restricted cash 8,551 11,407 Total current assets 605,064 215,801 Property, equipment, and software, net 6,666 4,593 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,504 — Goodwill 225,654 28,289 Long-term investments 58,324 — Intangible assets, net 129,830 15,961 Restricted cash, non-current 500 — Long-term insurance commissions receivable 7,521 3,365 Other assets 684 378 Total assets $ 1,038,747 $ 268,387 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,965 $ 9,203 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 37,675 9,905 Deferred revenue 201,085 5,208 Refundable customer deposit 15,274 2,664 Current portion of long-term debt 150 4,746 Losses and loss adjustment expense reserves 61,949 — Other insurance liabilities, current 40,024 — Total current liabilities 363,122 31,726 Long-term debt 414,585 43,237 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,694 — Refundable customer deposit, non-current — 529 Earnout liability, at fair value 13,866 50,238 Private warrant liability, at fair value 15,193 31,534 Other liabilities (includes $9,617 and $3,549 at fair value, respectively) 12,242 3,798 Total liabilities 821,702 161,062 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 10 8 Authorized shares – 400,000,000 and 400,000,000, respectively Issued and outstanding shares – 97,961,597 and 81,669,151, respectively Additional paid-in capital 641,406 424,823 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (259 ) — Accumulated deficit (424,112 ) (317,506 ) Total stockholders’ equity 217,045 107,325 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,038,747 $ 268,387



PORCH GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019

(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, audited)

2021 2020 2019 Revenue $ 192,433 $ 72,299 $ 77,595 Operating expenses(1): Cost of revenue 58,725 17,562 21,500 Selling and marketing 84,273 41,665 56,220 Product and technology 47,005 28,546 30,992 General and administrative 85,795 28,199 52,011 Gain on divestiture of businesses — (1,442 ) 4,994 Total operating expenses 275,798 114,530 165,717 Operating loss (83,365 ) (42,231 ) (88,122 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (5,757 ) (14,734 ) (7,134 ) Change in fair value of earnout liability (18,519 ) — — Change in fair value of private warrant liability (15,389 ) 2,427 — Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 5,110 5,748 (483 ) Investment income and realized gains, net of investment expenses 701 — — Other income (expense), net 340 (6,931 ) (7,484 ) Total other income (expense) (33,514 ) (13,490 ) (15,101 ) Loss before income taxes (116,879 ) (55,721 ) (103,223 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 10,273 1,689 (96 ) Net loss $ (106,606 ) $ (54,032 ) $ (103,319 ) Induced conversion of preferred stock — (17,284 ) — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (106,606 ) $ (71,316 ) $ (103,319 ) Loss per share - basic $ (1.14 ) $ (1.96 ) $ (3.31 ) Loss per share - diluted (Note 19) $ (1.14 ) $ (2.03 ) $ (3.31 ) Shares used in computing basic loss per share 93,884,566 36,344,234 31,170,351 Shares used in computing diluted loss per share 93,884,566 36,374,215 31,170,351

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense, as follows:



2021 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 1 $ 2 $ 9 Selling and marketing 5,584 1,901 477 Product and technology 7,223 5,248 747 General and administrative 25,784 4,145 34,739 $ 38,592 $ 11,296 $ 35,972

PORCH GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019

(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, audited)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Net loss $ (106,606 ) $ (54,032 ) $ (103,319 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Current period change in net unrealized loss, net of tax (259 ) — — Comprehensive loss $ (106,865 ) $ (54,032 ) $ (103,319 )



PORCH GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019

(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, audited)

Redeemable Convertible Additional Total Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders’ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity (Deficit) Balances as of January 1, 2019 42,104,419 $ 119,000 20,475,883 $ 205 $ 10,615 $ (160,662 ) $ (149,842 ) Retroactive application of recapitalization(1) (42,104,419 ) (119,000 ) 8,937,724 (202 ) 119,202 — 119,000 Adjusted balance, beginning of period — — 29,413,607 3 129,817 (160,662 ) (30,842 ) Cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle — — — — — 507 507 Net loss — — — — — (103,319 ) (103,319 ) Stock-based compensation — — — — 35,972 — 35,972 Issuance of Series B and Series C redeemable convertible preferred stock(1) — — 3,944,897 — 37,274 — 37,274 Issuance of common stock for acquisitions — — 271,287 — 479 — 479 Adjustment to purchase price consideration — — — — (290 ) — (290 ) Issuance of common stock warrants — — — — 168 — 168 Vesting of restricted stock awards issued for acquisitions — — 516,539 — — — Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants — — — — 4 — 4 Exercise of stock options — — 74,980 — 110 — 110 Shares repurchased — — (23,488 ) — (42 ) — (42 ) Balances as of December 31, 2019 — $ — 34,197,822 $ 3 $ 203,492 $ (263,474 ) $ (59,979 ) Net loss — — — — — (54,032 ) (54,032 ) Stock-based compensation — — — — 10,660 — 10,660 Stock-based compensation - earnout — — 1,976,332 — 636 — 636 Issuance of Series B and Series C redeemable convertible preferred stock(1) — — 682,539 — 4,836 — 4,836 Conversion of convertible notes to Series C redeemable convertible preferred stock(1) — — 198,750 — 1,436 — 1,436 Repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred stock — — (75,162 ) — (480 ) — (480 ) Issuance of common stock warrants — — — — 44 — 44 Vesting of restricted stock awards issued for acquisitions — — 472,141 — — — — Issuance of common stock for acquisitions — — 785,330 — 6,898 — 6,898 Exercise of stock options and warrants — — 505,711 — 1,029 — 1,029 Net share settlement of common stock options and restricted stock units — — 1,189,911 — — — — Shareholder contribution — — — — 17,584 — 17,584 Inducement to convert preferred stock — — — — (17,284 ) — (17,284 ) Impacts of recognition of contingent beneficial conversion feature — — — — (5,208 ) — (5,208 ) Conversion of common stock warrants into common stock — — 1,705,266 — — — — Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants into common stock — — 702,791 — 11,029 — 11,029 Recapitalization and PIPE financing — — 35,304,052 5 239,722 — 239,727 Tax impacts of recapitalization — — — — 187 — 187 Earnout liability — — 4,023,668 — (50,238 ) — (50,238 ) Cancellation of redeemable convertible preferred stock repurchase liability — — — — 480 — 480 Balances as of December 31, 2020 — $ — 81,669,151 $ 8 $ 424,823 $ (317,506 ) $ 107,325

(1) Issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock and convertible preferred stock warrants have been retroactively restated to give effect to the recapitalization transaction.



PORCH GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) - Continued

Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019

(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, audited)

Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Comprehensive Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Loss Equity Balances as of January 1, 2021 81,669,151 $ 8 $ 424,823 $ (317,506 ) $ — $ 107,325 Net loss — — — (106,606 ) (259 ) (106,865 ) Stock-based compensation — — 15,631 — — 15,631 Stock-based compensation - earnout — — 22,961 — — 22,961 Issuance of common stock for acquisitions 2,042,652 1 35,706 — — 35,707 Contingent consideration for acquisitions — — 6,685 — — 6,685 Reclassification of earnout liability upon vesting — — 54,891 — — 54,891 Reclassification of private warrant liability upon exercise — — 31,730 — — 31,730 Vesting of restricted stock awards 2,549,223 — — — — — Exercise of stock warrants 11,521,412 1 126,768 — — 126,769 Exercise of stock options 1,700,557 — 4,326 — — 4,326 Income tax withholdings (1,521,398 ) — (28,940 ) — — (28,940 ) Capped call transactions — — (52,913 ) — — (52,913 ) Transaction costs — — (262 ) — — (262 ) Balances as of December 31, 2021 97,961,597 $ 10 $ 641,406 $ (424,112 ) $ (259 ) $ 217,045



PORCH GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019

(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, audited)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (106,606 ) $ (54,032 ) $ (103,319 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 16,386 6,644 7,377 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,861 — — Loss on sale and impairment of long-lived assets 595 895 1,088 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt (5,110 ) (5,748 ) 483 Loss on remeasurement of debt — 895 6,159 Loss (gain) on divestiture of businesses — (1,442 ) 4,994 Loss on remeasurement of Legacy Porch warrants — 2,584 2,090 Loss on remeasurement of private warrant liability 15,389 (2,427 ) — Loss (gain) on remeasurement of contingent consideration (2,244 ) 1,700 (300 ) Loss on remeasurement of earnout liability 18,519 — — Stock-based compensation 38,592 11,296 35,972 Amortization of premium/accretion of discount, net 369 — — Net realized losses on investments 67 — — Interest expense (non-cash) 2,387 7,488 2,369 Other 1,055 (23 ) 580 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures Accounts receivable (2,905 ) 203 (1,840 ) Reinsurance balance due (15,343 ) — — Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,323 ) (2,587 ) 603 Accounts payable (11,779 ) 4,092 2,361 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (15,981 ) (15,946 ) 7,704 Losses and loss adjustment expense reserves (22,417 ) — — Other insurance liabilities, current 14,396 — — Deferred revenue 53,556 2,206 (803 ) Refundable customer deposits (3,545 ) (3,521 ) 6,122 Long-term insurance commissions receivable (4,156 ) (3,365 ) — Operating lease liabilities, non-current (2,141 ) — — Other (399 ) 2,419 (975 ) Net cash used in operating activities (34,777 ) (48,669 ) (29,335 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (972 ) (279 ) (478 ) Capitalized internal use software development costs (3,719 ) (2,601 ) (4,096 ) Purchases of short-term and long-term investments (24,006 ) — — Maturities, sales of short-term and long-term investments 21,694 — — Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (256,430 ) (7,791 ) 116 Divestiture of businesses net of cash disposed — — (750 ) Net cash used in investing activities (263,433 ) (10,671 ) (5,208 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from recapitalization and PIPE financing — 305,133 — Distribution to stockholders — (30,000 ) — Transaction costs - recapitalization (262 ) (5,652 ) — Proceeds from debt issuance, net of fees 413,537 66,190 31,300 Repayments of principal and related fees (46,965 ) (81,640 ) (202 ) Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of fees — 4,714 3,274 Capped call transactions (52,913 ) — — Proceeds from exercises of warrants 126,741 — — Proceeds from exercises of stock options and Legacy Porch warrants 4,288 911 114 Income tax withholdings paid upon vesting of restricted stock units (28,877 ) — — Repurchase of stock — (42 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 415,549 259,614 34,486 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 117,339 $ 200,274 $ (57 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 207,453 $ 7,179 $ 7,236 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $ 324,792 $ 207,453 $ 7,179

PORCH GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Continued

Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019

(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, audited)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Supplemental disclosures Cash paid for interest $ 2,662 $ 9,103 $ 3,466 Reduction of earnout liability due to a vesting event $ 54,891 $ — $ — Non-cash consideration for acquisitions $ 52,761 $ 9,295 $ 479 Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants into common stock $ — $ 11,029 $ — Earnout liability $ — $ 50,238 $ — Private warrant liability $ — $ 31,534 $ — Capital contribution from a shareholder - inducement to convert preferred stock to common $ — $ 17,284 $ — Non-cash inducement to convert preferred stock to common $ — $ 17,284 $ — Debt discount for warrants issued (non-cash) $ — $ 1,215 $ 3,700 Cancelation of a convertible promissory note on divestiture of a business $ — $ 2,724 $ — Conversion of debt to redeemable convertible preferred stock (non-cash) $ — $ 1,436 $ 34,105 Capital contribution from a shareholder - guarantee of debt $ — $ 300 $ —



PORCH GROUP, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA (loss)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(all numbers in thousands)

CORPORATE INSURANCE VERTICAL SOFTWARE Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (14,476 ) $ 5,922 $ 3,180 $ (5,375 ) N/A 37% 9% -10% Less: Acquisition and related expense 795 29 - 824 Loss on re-measurement of warrants (2,132 ) - - (2,132 ) Loss on re-measurement of earnout liability 3,131 - - 3,131 Revaluation of contingent consideration (2,427 ) - 563 (1,864 ) Non-cash bonus expense (1,378 ) - - (1,378 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 6,489 400 2,342 9,231 Non-cash long-lived asset impairment charge 50 - 285 335 Other, net (38 ) 0 (78 ) (115 ) Depreciation and amortization 597 1,001 4,000 5,598 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,135 ) 778 2 (356 ) Interest expense 1,348 444 (332 ) 1,460 Net income (loss) $ (19,775 ) $ 3,269 $ (3,603 ) $ (20,109 )



PORCH GROUP, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

(all numbers in thousands)

CORPORATE INSURANCE VERTICAL SOFTWARE Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (53,760 ) $ 9,007 $ 20,733 $ (24,020 ) N/A 16% 15% -12.5% Less: Acquisition and related expense 5, 331 29 - 5,360 Loss on re-measurement of warrants 15,389 - - 15,389 Loss on re-measurement of earnout liability 18,519 - - 18,519 Revaluation of contingent consideration (2,807 ) - 563 (2,244 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 33,180 876 4,537 38,592 Non-cash long-lived asset impairment charge 252 - 298 550 Other, net (81 ) (1 ) (259 ) (340 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (5,099 ) - (11 ) (5,110 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,915 3,432 10,039 16,386 Income tax benefit (8,139 ) (1,788 ) (346 ) (10,273 ) Interest expense 4,739 508 510 5,757 Net income (loss) $ (117,959 ) $ 5,950 $ 5,402 $ (106,606 )

PORCH GROUP, INC.

Monetized Services Revenue

Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2021

(all numbers in thousands)

2021 2021 Monetized Services Revenue $ 34,366 $ 137,383 Other Operating Revenue 17,215 55,050 Total Revenue $ 51,581 $ 192,433

PORCH GROUP, INC.

Revenue Less Cost of Revenue and Contribution Margin

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(all numbers in thousands)

CORPORATE INSURANCE VERTICAL SOFTWARE Consolidated Revenue $ - $ 16,060 $ 35,520 $ 51,581 Cost of Revenue $ - $ 2,725 $ 11,412 $ 14,137 Revenue Less Cost of Revenue $ - $ 13,335 $ 24,108 $ 37,443 N/A 83% 68% 73% Revenue $ - $ 16,060 $ 35,520 $ 51,581 Cost of Revenue $ - $ 2,725 $ 11,412 $ 14,137 Sales & Marketing (Variable) $ 287 $ 8,065 $ 10,089 $ 18,440 Contribution Margin $ (287 ) $ 5,271 $ 14,019 $ 19,003 N/A 33% 39% 37% Sales & Marketing (Fixed) $ 905 $ 473 $ 3,816 $ 5,195 Product & Technology $ 6,003 $ 621 $ 6,223 $ 12,847 General & Administrative $ 11,407 $ (64 ) $ 7,991 $ 19,335 Total Operating Expenses $ 18,602 $ 11,820 $ 39,531 $ 69,954 Operating Loss $ (18,602 ) $ 4,240 $ (4,011 ) $ (18,373 )



PORCH GROUP, INC.

Revenue Less Cost of Revenue and Contribution Margin

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

(all numbers in thousands)

CORPORATE INSURANCE VERTICAL SOFTWARE Consolidated Revenue $ - $ 55,283 $ 137,150 $ 192,433 Cost of Revenue $ - $ 18,133 $ 40,591 $ 58,724 Revenue Less Cost of Revenue $ - $ 37,150 $ 96,559 $ 133,709 N/A 67% 70% 69% Revenue $ - $ 55,283 $ 137,150 $ 192,433 Cost of Revenue $ - $ 18,133 $ 40,591 $ 58,724 Sales & Marketing (Variable) $ 2,444 $ 16,763 $ 39,111 $ 58,317 Contribution Margin $ (2,444 ) $ 20,388 $ 57,448 $ 75,392 N/A 37% 42% 39% Sales & Marketing (Fixed) $ 5,416 $ 7,059 $ 13,479 $ 25,954 Product & Technology $ 26,675 $ 1,055 $ 19,276 $ 47,005 General & Administrative $ 58,100 $ 8,284 $ 19,414 $ 85,798 Total Operating Expenses $ 92,635 $ 51,293 $ 131,870 $ 275,798 Operating Loss $ (92,635 ) $ 3,990 $ 5,280 $ (83,365 )

Comparison of Preliminary Results to Final Results

Fourth Quarter 2021

($ thousands) Insurance Vertical Software Total Preliminary Final Preliminary Final Preliminary Final Revenue 16,060 16,060 35,520 35,520 51,581 51,581 Revenue Less Cost of Revenue 16,775 13,335 24,108 24,108 40,883 37,443 Revenue Less Cost of Revenue % 104% 83% 68% 68% 79% 73% Contribution Margin 8,711 5,271 14,019 14,019 22,443 19,003 Contribution Margin % 54% 33% 39% 39% 44% 37% GAAP net (loss) N/A N/A N/A N/A (22,582) (20,109) Adj. EBITDA (loss) 3,449 5,922 3,180 3,180 (7,848) (5,375) Adj. EBITDA % 21% 37% 9% 9% -15% -10%

Operating expenses were reduced by approximately $2.5 million at our insurance carrier subsidiary related to the final determination of the amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs, and approximately $3.4 million of expense at our insurance carrier subsidiary was reclassified from general & administrative to cost of revenue.

Full Year 2021

($ thousands) Insurance Vertical Software Total Preliminary Final Preliminary Final Preliminary Final Revenue 55,283 55,283 137,150 137,150 192,433 192,433 Revenue Less Cost of Revenue 40,590 37,150 96,559 96,559 137,149 133,709 Revenue Less Cost of Revenue % 73% 67% 70% 70% 71% 69.5% Contribution Margin 23,828 20,388 57,448 57,448 78,832 75,392 Contribution Margin % 43% 37% 42% 42% 41% 39.2% GAAP net (loss) N/A N/A N/A N/A (109,079) (106,606) Adj. EBITDA (loss) 6,533 9,007 20,733 20,733 (26,493) (24,020) Adj. EBITDA % 12% 16% 15% 15% -13.8% -12.5%

Operating expenses were reduced by approximately $2.5 million at our insurance carrier subsidiary related to the final determination of the amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs, and approximately $3.4 million of expense at our insurance carrier subsidiary was reclassified from general & administrative to cost of revenue.



